Virginia Wildlife asked Facebook users to help identify a Midlothian mystery 'snake.' The post went viral.

In his 35 years in the business, Richard Perry had never seen anything like it.

The pictures came to his personal cell phone, as they always do, about two weeks ago. The owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control's cell phone is the one the 24/7 venomous snake hotline reports come through. The pest control service based out of Powhatan gets messages constantly inquiring about whether the slithery serpents people stumble upon are dangerous or not.

And usually, they can provide an answer. But not this time.

The creature Perry received a message about was 10-12 inches, the Chesterfield County resident submitting the report said. In pictures, the serpentine thing was long and brown with a head shaped like a sliced mushroom.

To the untrained eye, it looked like a snake and it appeared to slither like a snake. But Perry, who's also his company's creature identification expert, didn't know what it was. The man reporting sent a video. Perry still couldn't tell.

“I had no idea what to think of it,” Perry said. “I thought for sure that it had to be some kind of a, you know, freak of nature or something like that.”