Virginia will officially start vaccinations for kids 12 and up following CDC's go ahead

Once age is provided, the CVS scheduling tool will only show appointments at CVS locations - currently 160 across Virginia - offering Pfizer.

Amy Thibault, CVS spokesperson, said when confirming eligibility, the site will make clear that minors "must have the consent of a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine" and the parent booking the appointment must "attest that they have the authority" to provide consent.

Patients under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dena Potter, spokeswoman for vaccine distribution in Virginia, said the state's nine community vaccination sites will begin inoculating youths on Friday.

In anticipation to the approval for kids 12 and up, Richmond and Henrico's health districts added two walk-up Saturday clinics at George Wythe High School. The first is May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be held three weeks later to finish the two-dose series.

"Although the event is open to adults, too, we think it will be a great opportunity for children to get their COVID-19 vaccine in addition to pediatricians, pharmacies, and other RHHD events," said spokesperson Cat Long in a Wednesday statement.