Virginia will officially start vaccinations for kids 12 and up following CDC's go ahead

Virginia's 12-to-15-year-olds can officially receive a coronavirus vaccine, a move top state officials are hailing as critical to ending the pandemic and reaching immunity before school reopens in the fall.
"Like everyone else, our young people have had their lives disrupted over the past year," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in a Wednesday night statement. "I urge families to make vaccination a priority for everyone who qualifies to be vaccinated."
The announcement follows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee decision to push through a recommendation for use Wednesday afternoon, two days after the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the vaccine's effectiveness.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued a formal decision shortly after, opening providers up to vaccinating the 12-to-15 age group "right away."
Though due to timing, Thursday is a more-likely timeline for when the first vaccination clinics are opened to this population.
While adolescents who contract the virus don't usually have severe symptoms, they can still contribute to spread, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator.
Avula added that vaccinating this age group alongside the rest of Virginia will "make our communities safer."
"Getting this safe, effective vaccine means that these adolescents won’t have to miss school, sporting events or other activities if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, taking another step toward getting their lives back to normal," Avula continued.
Clinical trials showed a 100% efficacy rate, meaning the vaccine protected children against the virus, hospitalization and death. Side effects of the vaccine remain consistent with what older adults have experienced, which is fatigue, arm soreness, headaches and chills.
The benefits outweigh the risks as COVID hospitalizations among younger adults are increasing even as case rates drop. In Virginia, 102,682 children have been infected, which is 15.5% of the state's total cases; at least 546 have been hospitalized; four have died.
Where can adolescents access a vaccine?
CVS and Walgreens locations in Virginia will start vaccinating the 12-to-15 age group on Thursday. Patients can start scheduling appointments online but walk-ins are also accepted.
Once age is provided, the CVS scheduling tool will only show appointments at CVS locations - currently 160 across Virginia - offering Pfizer.
Amy Thibault, CVS spokesperson, said when confirming eligibility, the site will make clear that minors "must have the consent of a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine" and the parent booking the appointment must "attest that they have the authority" to provide consent.
Patients under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Dena Potter, spokeswoman for vaccine distribution in Virginia, said the state's nine community vaccination sites will begin inoculating youths on Friday.
In anticipation to the approval for kids 12 and up, Richmond and Henrico's health districts added two walk-up Saturday clinics at George Wythe High School. The first is May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be held three weeks later to finish the two-dose series.
"Although the event is open to adults, too, we think it will be a great opportunity for children to get their COVID-19 vaccine in addition to pediatricians, pharmacies, and other RHHD events," said spokesperson Cat Long in a Wednesday statement.
Long said the health departments created two more options on Wednesdays, a more flexible day for the schools, and are making sure evening hours are available for after-school appointments - an addition that also widens access for essential workers who can't take time off during the current designated times.
Parents will be receiving information from the local health districts - Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico and Chickahominy - on how to access a vaccine for their child in the coming days. Options currently include: through their existing providers, pharmacies and health department events.
Long noted Richmond and Henrico have coordinated with the school systems to ensure the vaccine clinics aligned with school schedules.
Caitlin Hodge with the Chickahominy Health District said plans are in place with each school division and are prepared with dates, times and locations, which will be disclosed by the end of the week. Hodge said the goal is to make the vaccines as "available and convenient" as possible.
Chesterfield Health District is still in the planning and discussion stage with local school systems and "doesn't have anything specific to report at this time," said spokesperson Brookie Crawford.
