Virginians appreciate military by walking from Richmond to Arlington National Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend

"It's time to get back out on the road and what better weekend than Memorial Day to make that happen," said Vic Wise, 37, the founder of the Freedom Ruck, a 106 mile trek up U.S. Route 1 from Virginia War Memorial in Richmond to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Wise started the tradition back in January 2013 and its continued annually, accept in 2021 because of COVID.

"Freedom Ruck started with this desire to spark a little patriotism, to encourage folks in the community to fly their flags and show their appreciation for the freedoms that we enjoy, and for those who make a significant sacrifice to give us that freedom," Wise said.

Past Freedom Rucks were held in January with temperatures dipping well below freezing as the group marched along their journey. Wise says he decided to have it in January originally because it's close to the holiday season when people are with their families and interested in giving back. With COVID cases from the Omicron variant rising in January this year, Wise decided to postpone the Ruck but didn't want to wait another year.

"We landed on Memorial Day weekend because of the significance of what it represents, giving thanks to those who have payed the ultimate sacrifice, and because we finished every year at Arlington National Cemetery," Wise said. "It just seemed like a really appropriate weekend to resurrect the event and get that community back out there."

A ruck is a military style, heavy duty back pack that is used for long missions. Wise says he uses a ruck every year to "signify the amount of load that goes on to a military member's back and the family's backs to be supportive."

Tying a flagpole that his father made him adorned with a James Madison University sticker to his ruck, Wise explained that every year he gives the flag he carries to someone who has impacted him in his life.

"Through the years I've given my flag to my dad, my brother, one to my mom and then one to one of my good friends who's an active duty SEAL, and then a couple other active duty guys," Wise said.

"What better way to bring people together than to celebrate our military and our freedoms," he said.

The Freedom Ruck family reunited Friday morning at the Virginia War Memorial under the phrase, "Tell all who enjoy freedom of the deeds and sacrifices required to flourish," carved in marble.

Six people joined Wise at the start of the Ruck along with a crew of supporters who will meet them at their rest stops. Some plan to complete the whole course and some are along for just few miles.

One veteran rucker, Jo French, plans to walk five miles today in honor her brother, Randall Baylett, who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

"I've participated every year but the first," French said. "I've never done the full stretch, but it's definitely a goal of mine."

Bearing a flag that flew over Baylett's camp in Basra, Iraq in 2007, French said she is heading to the beach after her trek to be with family including Baylett's children who are flying in from Denver, Colo.

"So I am going to take this flag down with us to our Memorial Day weekend, and it will be flying high at our cookouts and gatherings," French said.

To complete 106 miles in 48 hours, Wise says they have to be both physically and mentally ready.

Jim Lafftery, a former Marine who has completed the trek seven times and runs ultra marathons, says he is apprehensive for the change in temperature.

"I'm always prepared for the freezing cold, and I didn't know how to prepare for this one because it's going to be hot," Lafftery said. "So I guess we will have to wait and see."

With the change in seasons, the ruck group faces new challenges this weekend with severe thunderstorm and a tornado warning. As the group set off Friday morning, under a light gray overcast sky, winds were around 12 mph and rain began to sprinkle. Wise says they plan to keep going through rain and wind but will stop if there is lighting. This is not the Freedom Ruck's first experience with severe weather.

"Every year we have the Freedom Ruck there is some sort of inclement weather," Wise said. "The first year was 35 and 36 degrees and rainy the whole time. Years past it has been one degree and you get icicles on your eye lashes."

To manage the distance, the group walks 10 to 12 miles at a time with two to three hours of rest. Their first stop is in Ashland.

Describing the ruck as a love-hate relationship, Wise says the grueling trip has a rewarding end.

"It gets extremely emotional as you come up the exit and go across the bridge and you see the fountain at Arlington," Wise said. "There are very, very few feelings that I have ever had that match the appreciation, the emotion, the sense of community."

Wise's greatest inspiration comes from his family who have supported the Freedom Ruck from its conception. His father, Vic C. Wise II, and brother, Ben, both served.

"My dad being out there is one of those special things that he can see first hand, from my perspective specially, just how much I appreciate his 23 years of service," Wise said.

Friday both mom, Kathi, and dad were there to support their son on his eighth ruck trip. Ben Wise, who is currently dealing with injuries , is supporting from a far.

While on the road, the Freedom Ruck will be posting on their Facebook and Twitter, @FreedomRuck, for supporters to follow along.

"Social media is our largest form of engagement, and the best way to say in touch and ask questions and send notes of encouragement," Wise said.

The Freedom Ruck raises money for the Navy SEAL Foundation, a nonprofit that, "provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families," according to the Freedom Ruck's website.

"People were asking 'what can they do?'" said Vic C. Wise II. "And if they were going to make donations he had to figure out that part of his giving back, so he chose the Navy SEAL foundation. And the Navy SEAL Foundation has been an outstanding partner. They have supported Vic the entire time and everything that he earns, all the donations, go towards the Navy SEAL Foundation."

To donate or learn more visit: FreedomRuck.com/donate.

"I'm really excited because tying it in to the Memorial Day weekend holiday is something that only is going to make this event better," Wise said. "It's only going to show, hopefully, the military community how appreciative I specifically am, but also that the community that participates is [appreciative] for what they do."

Their goal is to arrive to Arlington on Sunday around 8 a.m.