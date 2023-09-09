Two thousand seventy-one steps.

That was the distance from the lobby to the top floor in each of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. It was also the distance of the 12th annual Metro Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Over 400 people participated in this year's climb, which consisted of three laps up and down the raceway's stair complex — four multi-story stair towers — equal to scaling the vast stairwells of the the North and South towers that formerly dominated the lower Manhattan skyline.

"This (event) honors the ... firefighters that were killed on September 11, 2001," said Steve Korb, 62, of Chesterfield County, event organizer and chief of the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. "Every climber (is) simulating climbing 110 stories of the World Trade Center, and each registrant gets a name badge and climbs in honor of (a) person ... who ended up deceased that day."

As participants — many of whom were dressed in full firefighting gear and toting up to 70 pounds of equipment — completed the climb and arrived at the finish line, they rang a silver bell and said the name of the firefighter or first responder they were representing into a microphone.

The bell sounded 343 times — once for every firefighter, police officer or first responder who died in the most deadly terrorist attacks to ever occur on U.S. soil.

"We say we will never forget, and this is a part of never forgetting," said Henrico County Division of Fire Chief Jackson Baynard, who was among the guest speakers at Saturday morning's event. "Never forgetting means training hard, being ready. Never forgetting means being there for the community."

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards also addressed the crowd before the climb began. He recounted reporting to work as a police officer that day, and being assigned to protect potential targets in Richmond as the city and country struggled to determine when and where the terrorists might strike next.

"I honestly don't know what I would have done," Edwards said of the prospect of staving off an attack.

Fire departments across the state were represented in the climb. Members of the Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg and Spotsylvania fire departments arrived early to don their gear and prepare.

One of those participants was Tommy Tucker, 52, of Chesterfield, a 32-year firefighting veteran and member of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, who took part in the climb for the first time this year.

"(I'm here) to honor the sacrifice of the men and women that were there that day on September 11th," Tucker said.

Tucker was on duty in Chesterfield when the attacks occurred. He was watching live on television when the second plane struck the South Tower, and said he knew in that moment that the country was under attack.

He said that more firefighters and first responders died in the Twin Towers than were employed by Chesterfield County Fire and EMS at that time.

"It would've wiped out our entire department," he said. "In that moment, you just realize you've lost all these brothers and sisters."

That strong sense of communal grief was a common theme throughout the event. As audio recordings of radio transmissions between 9/11 first responders played, retired New York City firefighter Clarence Singleton recalled the many friends he lost at Ground Zero.

Singleton, now 73 and living in Midlothian, had retired in August of 2000, but joined in the emergency response on 9/11 as a volunteer. He fell and dislocated his shoulder while running to escape the collapse of the North Tower, he said.

Miraculously, Singleton survived and, although wounded, returned to the scene to assist in search and rescue operations.

Richmond Fire department Chief Melvin Carter said that it is that devotion to duty and selfless courage that being a firefighter is all about.

"We are all one phone call — three digits — away from never seeing our family and loved ones again," he said. "At any time, we are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice."