Hundreds of people attended the 67th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday to honor those who gave their lives while serving the United States.

“We’re gathered here as one community, one commonwealth, one nation, to pause and remember the lives of the brave men and women who died ... so that we may live freely and proudly as Americans,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during his keynote address.

Gold Star families — those whose loved ones died while in service — were recognized for their sacrifices and for their importance to the military community.

“This place, these hallowed grounds, are such an important and tangible connection that is broadened by our human connections with our Gold Star families, whose resilience and tremendous sacrifice is such an inspiration,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, who is retiring as Adjutant General of Virginia on July 1.

Chris Rawlings, a Marine who served from 2003 to 2008 and had two deployments in Iraq, attended the event to honor the fallen, including his friend Sgt. Forrest Dane Cauthorn, 22, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2007. Both graduated from Manchester High School in Midlothian, taking part in the JROTC program together.

Rawlings observed the ceremony with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, 4-year-old Scarlett and 1-year-old Harper.

“I think it’s important for young kids to understand what the holiday is all about,” Rawlings said. “Sometimes, it can get lost in the barbecues and the celebrations of a three-day weekend. Memorial Day is about honoring those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s about a day of reflection and a day of remembrance.”

Veterans organizations placed memorial wreaths at the Shrine of Memory-20th Century before the playing of taps. The shrine shows the inscriptions of Virginians who died in wars during that period.

“This is a solemn moment,” said Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. “When a service member signed up, he recognized, she recognized, the ultimate sacrifice could possibly occur. Again, ordinary people doing extraordinary things at extreme times.”

Thomas House, Central Virginia Chapter president of the Association of the United States Army and a Purple Heart recipient, said the veterans organizations play a big role in making sure those who sacrificed everything are not forgotten.

“It’s important to keep that memory going,” House said. “It’s like when your parents die, you keep your parents alive by remembering them.”

Two students were recognized as Marocchi Memorial Scholarship recipients during the ceremony: Jenny Calderon from York High School in York County and Edward McFall from Warwick High School in Newport News. Calderon is enrolling in the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Virginia, and McFall is headed to Virginia Tech to join the Navy ROTC.

Youngkin, who earlier attended the Run to Remember race in Virginia Beach honoring SEAL Team 6 members killed in Afghanistan in 2011, asked attendees to continue to “preserve and protect and cherish” the country and its families while remembering the courage of those who fought for freedom.

“We must ask ourselves: Can we as individuals, can we as Virginians, can we as Americans live up to their sacrifice?” he said. “The answer is that we must.”