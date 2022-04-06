Virginians will gather Wednesday morning to memorialize Henrico police officer Trey Sutton

Virginians from all over the commonwealth will gather at Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian on Wednesday for the funeral service of Henrico County police officer Trey Marshall Sutton.

Sutton's memorial service will begin 11 a.m. at the church at 11700 Genito Road. Doors to the church will open at 10 a.m. After the service concludes, a law enforcement procession will begin around 12:30 p.m.. Sutton will then be interred at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell.

Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County was one of four people injured on March 30 in a three-vehicle accident along U.S. 301 near the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road.

Hours after the accident, the Henrico County Police Division informed the public that Sutton had died from his injures.

Sutton's friends have said that his excitement about law enforcement is what helped get them through the day. Officer Matthew Cayne, one of Sutton's best friends, spoke about his friend along with his fellow officers days after Sutton's passing.

Cayne said his loss was a huge blow to a division that's as close-knit as a family.

"It's a family and it is a loss that we all feel, even those that only heard his name," Cayne said. "He was a great officer, amazing friend. He was always able to make you laugh. He quite literally was somebody who would run into a burning building to help people."

At a news conference last week at the Henrico Public Safety Building, Henrico Police Chief Eric English said he always praised Sutton for his enthusiasm and excitement in regards to his career in law enforcement.

"I look at everyone in this division as family," English said. “I would say as a police chief this is one of the things you don’t want to experience. There’s a lot of things that go on in this profession, but the last thing you want as a police chief is to lose one of your members.”

For full coverage of the memorial service, follow the Richmond Times-Dispatch with more updates.