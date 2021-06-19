Virginia's childhood vaccinations dropped in 2020. Researchers worry it could be the next public health crisis

Families below the poverty line in 2009 were 9% less likely to receive the full vaccine series than those with an annual income higher than $75,000. By 2018, the figure quadrupled to 37%.

Poverty rates in Richmond and Petersburg - where about 72% of 7th graders are immunized - are more than 2.5 times the state average, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Mothers who hadn't graduated from high school were nearly 27% less likely to have their child fully vaccinated than mothers with a college degree, according to the April report - 3.5 times higher than a previous study's findings in 2003.

"It is definitely a crisis. Everything has been overshadowed by COVID in the past few months but otherwise, every year, we do see outbreaks of mumps and measles in this country," he said. "We really shouldn't be at the point where, as one of the most developed countries in the world, we see outbreaks of these infectious diseases."

Balkrishnan said the South is especially at higher risk, as the lack of health care access is inextricably linked to the foothold poverty and race have on a region reeling from Jim Crow-era policies. With Virginia participating in Medicaid expansion, Balkrishnan estimates childhood immunizations could improve in the upcoming years.