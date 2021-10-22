Virginia's COVID booster shot rollout is underway. Has the state learned from its mistakes?

"We'll have strike teams that go into communities, engage through relationships, through community health workers, through our existing partnership with community residents and be able to offer vaccine to those who want it that may not be able to come to a larger site," Avula said.

But this booster shot rollout is slightly more complex than the first round of vaccinations.

While mixing and matching could make it easier on providers, there may be a challenge in planning and anticipating need. Booster shots are also a separate product from the one slated for 5-to-11-year-olds.

The Moderna booster shot authorized on Thursday is a smaller dose than the initial shots - still from the same vial - which is different than the regular third dose recommended for immunocompromised people in August taken at least four weeks after the second Moderna vaccine.

The initial goal of booster shots was to prioritize the people with severe risk to COVID. But the guidelines are not exactly restrictive. Its definitions of what counts as a "high risk setting" or an occupation that places an individual at severe risk of contracting the virus are broad.