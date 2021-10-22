Virginia's COVID booster shot rollout is underway. Has the state learned from its mistakes?

Federal officials on Thursday greenlit the authorization of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots and opened a path for people to choose any of the three available vaccines regardless of which they initially received.
By Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health announced the state would begin administering the Moderna and J&J boosters shots the same day — a decision putting into play the agency's months of preparation that saw its vaccine provider network expand and mass vaccination clinics reopen.
The quick influx of eligible residents — estimated to include roughly 2.2 million people — could test the sturdiness of the vaccine infrastructure Virginia has built and adjusted since December 2020, with the upcoming months showing whether the state has learned from past mistakes.
What's tricky is that ongoing errors don't always present themselves in the exact same way, said Dr. Elizabeth Prom-Wormley, a genetic epidemiologist focused on family medicine, population health and community-engaged research at VCU Health.
"In the heat of the moment, they may not make the same decisions informed by that previous experience. I do think that the system is learning ... otherwise, we would still be in a far different state right now," Prom-Wormley said. "We can lament that vaccine uptake is not 100%, but it's not zero. So we've done something right here."
That doesn't mean the work is done, she continued. In terms of equity, Prom-Wormley said there remains a concern of repeating the disparities heavily documented throughout the pandemic.
It's already happening among the more than 334,000 Virginians who have sought a booster shot or third dose since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized additional Pfizer doses last month and a third Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised people in August.
On Friday, white residents accounted for 74% of booster shots administered. Half of the total number administered is concentrated across 9 localities. Four of the nine are in Northern Virginia. Also among those nine are Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.
Christy Gray, director of VDH's Division of Immunization and vaccination coordinator, said the agency is working to counteract the disparity through data-driven planning, developing hyper-local community outreach initiatives, providing translated materials and launching more mobile vaccine units.
What complicates these equity efforts in public health is how reaching the most people is often prioritized first, Prom-Wormley said.
"Then once we get the masses through, we start looking at who is left over and why are they left over," she said.
Groups who are the most vulnerable to begin with face the largest consequences: higher rates of illness.
The patterns Prom-Wormley identified reflect the renewed push for mass vaccination clinics, using federal dollars to ensure there was enough capacity to meet demand as the increase in who qualifies for a booster shot is added on to the 2.3 million eligible Virginians who have yet to be fully vaccinated.
If the 5-to-11 age group is authorized for the Pfizer vaccine in the upcoming weeks, when the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC are meeting to consider the possibility, roughly 725,000 children will be added to the rollout.
Combined, that's the majority of Virginia's population.
State officials have said this doesn't mean all of them will immediately rush to get a shot, which eases the strain on already burdened health departments. The most Virginia has ever vaccinated in a single day was slightly over 114,000 on March 31.
The greatest number of vaccinations recorded over a 24-hour span in the past three months was barely 32,000 on Oct. 1, days after CDC recommended the Pfizer booster shot at least six months after a person has taken their second dose.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said the current infrastructure could administer upward of 520,000 vaccines per week and the mass vaccination clinics would allow local health departments to focus more on outreach and mobile vaccination efforts.
"Not only do we not have concerns about supply, but we also have a very different delivery infrastructure," Avula said in a recent briefing. "We have about 2,000 pharmacy locations around the state. About 2,700 doctor's offices, providers, that are approved CDC vaccinators. So we just have many, many, many more options than we did back in that very challenged January to March timeframe."
Though on its website, the VDH acknowledges "While we do not expect the supply of vaccines to be limited, VDH and Virginia's healthcare providers cannot guarantee that appointments will be immediately available for all individuals recommended for a booster dose on day one."
Back in April, most vaccination sites weren't open to walk-ins. The reliance on mass clinics hampered the effectiveness in reaching Latinos, who at the time had the lowest vaccination rate in the state while being the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from the virus.
They operated during work hours. Most signs were in English. Appointments were required and made through an online portal.
A change from six months ago is the vaccination centers, including the Richmond Raceway, are now open until 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays. There are no waiting lists. Not all require appointments for booster shots and unlike the first few months of the rollout, a vaccine registration system and statewide call center — which can handle more than 100 languages — exists.
"We'll have strike teams that go into communities, engage through relationships, through community health workers, through our existing partnership with community residents and be able to offer vaccine to those who want it that may not be able to come to a larger site," Avula said.
But this booster shot rollout is slightly more complex than the first round of vaccinations.
While mixing and matching could make it easier on providers, there may be a challenge in planning and anticipating need. Booster shots are also a separate product from the one slated for 5-to-11-year-olds.
The Moderna booster shot authorized on Thursday is a smaller dose than the initial shots - still from the same vial - which is different than the regular third dose recommended for immunocompromised people in August taken at least four weeks after the second Moderna vaccine.
The initial goal of booster shots was to prioritize the people with severe risk to COVID. But the guidelines are not exactly restrictive. Its definitions of what counts as a "high risk setting" or an occupation that places an individual at severe risk of contracting the virus are broad.
While the VDH estimated around 3% of residents are immunocompromised, the agency doesn't track the information and providers rely on the honor system. Showing proof of prior vaccination isn't required either to get a booster dose though VDH advises providers to "ask patients questions to confirm eligibility for vaccination, including the person's age and previous COVID-19 vaccination history."
In an Oct. 12 Commissioner’s Advisory Council on Health Disparity and Health Equity meeting, VDH officials noted the difficulties in mapping chronic conditions with vaccinations outside of estimates. In a statement Friday, Gray said "more vaccine information increases chances of discrepancies and data quality issues" but that VDH has a data team dedicated to these efforts.
Hobbled data collection has consistently clouded the pandemic, with reporting delays making it nearly impossible to gauge the severity of spread in real time. But Prom-Wormley said the blame placed solely on health departments - which are already tracking cases, hospitalizations, deaths, first and second doses and boosters while balancing decades of underfunding - is misplaced.
"Limitations on budget are a huge problem, and everybody wants to see data and results from data right now, but there is less of an effort and groundswell on funding the infrastructure necessary to collect those data in an effective way," Prom-Wormley said. "We're always behind the eight ball when it comes to this issue."
And like with the budget, the difficulty in shifting away from how public health has operated is a lack of policies to support outreach work, Prom-Wormley added.
When the two happen simultaneously, that's when "profound" change happens and lessons are learned, she said.
For more information COVID booster shots, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo