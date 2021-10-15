Virginia's COVID cases have declined for a month straight — again. But numbers are twice as high as last year.

The coronavirus in Virginia is retreating once again after a four-month surge that reached a single-day high of nearly 4,500 new infections last month.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,357 cases — almost half the figures seen in September. The decline is similar to what happened in February, which saw the state recuperate from a deadly winter that doubled Virginia's 2020 COVID death toll by March.
With another winter ahead, the sigh of relief could be short-lived.
The number of deaths, a lagging indicator to the current severity of spread, continues to increase. Virginia is averaging 45 people dying each day like it was in early January and the number of cases and hospitalizations are double what VDH recorded last October.
"We don't want to make the mistake that we've made in the past of jumping fully back into normal, especially as we head into these cooler months," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator. "We're spending more time indoors. We expect there to be blips in COVID infection."
Back in May, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance and ended all gathering and capacity limits. On July 1, when the percentage of people testing positive was below 2%, Virginia's 15-month-long state of emergency came to an end.
Weeks later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations after additional research found the delta variant — which health officials now estimate is the driver of almost every current infection —posed an increased risk to people regardless of vaccination status.
By then, cases were climbing toward an average of 1,000 per day and figures were higher than they were when Northam announced intentions to scale down statewide preventative measures.
In less than a month, all but six localities in Virginia were facing high to substantial levels of community transmission.
As of Tuesday, the latest available VDH update, nearly every city and county is experiencing substantial levels of community transmission. The only two to be classified as having "moderate" spread are Manassas Park and Falls Church — two of the most vaccinated areas in the state.
On Friday, the positivity rate was at 7.5%, which is higher than the 5% target the World Health Organization has estimated to be an indicator of a virus under control.
The governor's office has repeatedly said there are no plans to reinstate restrictions, noting the significant difference from last year: the availability of vaccines.
"While measures such as masks and social distancing help to slow the spread (particularly among children who cannot be vaccinated), vaccination is the only thing that will put this pandemic behind us once and for all," said Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky in a recent statement. "That’s the Governor’s top priority, and it’s what we will continue to focus on."
From Jan. 17 to Oct. 2, unvaccinated people were 6.5 times more likely to contract the virus than someone fully vaccinated and six times more likely to die, according to VDH data.
"That said, we still have a sizeable unvaccinated population who typically fall into one of three groups: 1) currently ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine (kids below the age of 12), 2) have some level of vaccine hesitancy, and 3) have some level of difficulty accessing vaccines," said Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts.
The concern now: that the colder weather and indoor gatherings could "yield more dramatic racial hospitalization and death disparities," said Long.
Both Black Virginians statewide and in Richmond and Henrico are the least vaccinated group. The highest cases rates across the city and county have consistently been in low-income areas where the percentage of Black residents exceeds their total population share of the localities and less than half have received their first dose.
And unlike the spring, when Virginia reached an all-time-high of more than 87,000 vaccines administered on any given day, the pace of vaccinations has slowed to less than 21,000. A portion of that figure is bolstered by the 267,516 people who have sought out booster shots as they become eligible.
More than half that count is coming from 8 localities: Chesterfield, Henrico, Loudoun, Virginia Beach, Prince William, Fairfax, Accomack and Caroline.
Five of those eight exceed the state's median income of $74,222, reflecting the ongoing pattern of wealthier parts of the state pulling ahead of lower-income areas due to proximity to resources and health care.
A month ago, daily COVID hospitalizations rising from 195 in July to more than 2,100 by mid-September prompted the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association — which represents more than 100 state hospitals - to launch an aggressive campaign urging unvaccinated residents to receive a shot.
Growing caseloads with increased demand for emergency services accelerated the extent to which hospitals were overwhelmed, said Julian Walker, VHHA director of communications, in a Sept. 15 statement.
"The combined impact of these conditions is placing significant strain on the Commonwealth's health care delivery system as we brace for a looming fall COVID-19 surge," Walker said.
In its weekly report on Friday, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute — which has conducted infectious disease modeling for over 20 years and helps advise the VDH — noted how the state remains in a fragile, unpredictable position ahead of the holidays.
Last year, October set up "the foundation" for the winter surge, researchers wrote. While case levels are declining in all but four health districts, close to 40% of Virginians are not fully vaccinated — a chunk of the population researchers said is large enough to initiate a repeat of the pandemic's darkest days, when the state nearly hit a single-day high of 10,000 cases.
Combined with an incoming flu season without restrictions, which raises the likelihood of further stressing Virginia's already burdened health care system, the report noted yet another potential outcome: the possibility of two pandemics happening at the same time.
Researchers emphasized that this scenario is avoidable through preventative measures such as getting vaccinated with a flu shot, COVID vaccines and booster shots, wearing a mask and social distancing.
"As always, Virginia's health is in our hands," they wrote.
