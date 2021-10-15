Virginia's COVID cases have declined for a month straight — again. But numbers are twice as high as last year.

The coronavirus in Virginia is retreating once again after a four-month surge that reached a single-day high of nearly 4,500 new infections last month.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,357 cases — almost half the figures seen in September. The decline is similar to what happened in February, which saw the state recuperate from a deadly winter that doubled Virginia's 2020 COVID death toll by March.

With another winter ahead, the sigh of relief could be short-lived.

The number of deaths, a lagging indicator to the current severity of spread, continues to increase. Virginia is averaging 45 people dying each day like it was in early January and the number of cases and hospitalizations are double what VDH recorded last October.

"We don't want to make the mistake that we've made in the past of jumping fully back into normal, especially as we head into these cooler months," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator. "We're spending more time indoors. We expect there to be blips in COVID infection."