Virginia's 'Crater Region' achieves mark for ending veteran homelessness

The distinction does not mean no veterans are currently homeless or may eventually become homeless in the area. Rather, it means the Crater Area Coalition on Homelessness is currently serving fewer veterans in crisis than it has the capacity to house in 30 days or less. For the Crater Area, that threshold is three.

At the beginning of 2020, the coalition counted 80 people experiencing homelessness in the area, according to a federally-mandated survey it conducted. That figure included 16 veterans. By February of this year, the number dipped below the “functional zero” threshold by successfully finding permanent housing for the veterans it serves. Its full point-in-time count numbers have not yet been released.

CACH became the third community in the state to reach the mark. Arlington did it in 2015. Earlier this year, Lynchburg and four surrounding counties that make up the Central Virginia Continuum of Care did too.

Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, said the timing of the achievement made it all the more impressive.

“When I think about the idea of any veteran having to be collectively what is rock bottom, to be homeless, it pains me. My heart hurts,” she said. “And you all have used that hurt and that pain that I know you all feel when you think about it to translate it directly into action and advocacy.”