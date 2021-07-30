Virginia's funding to victim services dwindling as domestic abuse rates rise

When the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some used the isolation time for baking, at-home workouts and card games. For others, the closed doors hid a painful reality.
The number of calls to the statewide domestic abuse hotline rose during the pandemic and are expected to continue doing so. Meanwhile, victim program funding is losing millions of dollars this year.
In 2020, 40,242 people contacted the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance statewide hotline with domestic violence presenting calls — a rise from 39,681 in 2019. And during the pandemic, people were also accessing the hotline in different, more discreet methods at a higher rate — text and chat messages saw a 223% increase last year. Emails increased by 89% and mail by 60%.
Despite the increase, the number of adults who received domestic violence advocacy services in Virginia fell from 22,230 in 2019 to 19,656 last year — a 12% drop.
"People weren't accessing our services as they normally would because everyone was there at home," said Shawntee Wynn, senior director of domestic violence and sexual assault services at YWCA Richmond. "It wasn't safe at that point for someone to be able to make plans or get out of the situations that they were in."
The total number of contacts to the statewide hotline is expected to increase by 5% this year and by more than 20% since 2016.
Domestic violence rates continue to rise. The number of adults sheltered in the state this year is likely to exceed 2020, with a projected 12% increase, according to VSDVAA numbers.
In the last three months, requests for shelter made to the EmpowerNet regional hotline increased 75%. And, the number of households YWCA Richmond provided shelter for increased by 81% in the last three months compared to the three months before.
Yet across the state, programs designed to help those going through domestic abuse have lost more than half their funding since 2018.
The Victims of Crime Act grants funds toward victim service providers, which includes programs for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other crimes. Survivor programs provide a range of services in different communities, including legal advocacy, counseling, support groups, housing assistance and more to help with issues a survivor may face.
VOCA grants for survivor programs are federally funded from crime penalties, which have historically been white collar crimes.
However, the money for VOCA grants has seen a major decline as the Department of Justice enters more deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements.
Virginia's VOCA award for the 2021 fiscal year will see a 5-year low with nearly $7 million dollar reduction in funds going toward service programs in the state, according to a letter from Virginia Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence members to Virginian's U.S. senators.
For fiscal year 2021, funding will be approximately $27.8 million — in 2018, it was $85.4 million.
Many sexual assault and domestic violence programs will lose $250,000 to $650,000 as a result of this year's cuts. Due to drastic cuts in funding the last three years, staff have been laid off and programs have been eliminated.
"Prevention funding is really crucial because that really funds the programs that are intended to change the cultural conditions that support violence," said Caitlin Bradley, legal director of The Project for the Empowerment of Survivors. "It's really important that we don't lose focus in a pandemic or in a crisis of the importance of prevention funding."
President Joe Biden signed into law the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Acts Fund Act of 2021 July 22, which was a bipartisan bill that passed 100-0 to provide financial assistance to the Crime Victims Fund.
Jonathan Yglesias, policy director at VSDVA, said Biden's action was an important step, but there needs to be more sustainable funding for victim programs. The Virginia Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence is moving forward a request for $7 million to the General Assembly under the VOCA Fix Act.
“I think we just need more sustainable state infrastructure to support these services,” he said, ”and survivors across historically marginalized and oppressed communities.”
Lisa Fontes, a senior lecturer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the author of "Invisible Chains: Overcoming Coercive Control in Your Intimate Relationship," said multiple factors worsened domestic abuse and the ability of people to access resources during the early stages of the pandemic, including financial stress, limited court dockets and lack of availability for psychotherapy.
Other aspects of the pandemic — for example, wearing a mask or getting a temperature reading with a forehead thermometer — can be triggering for someone who has been suffocated or had a gun held to their head, and trauma symptoms such as nightmares and flashbacks could return for survivors, Fontes said.
"You're adding all the pandemic traumas to the traumas of domestic abuse," she said. "These kind of ordinary indignities and discomforts for most people can cause people who have a history of domestic abuse to stay at home to live with a great deal of fear."
The trend of rising domestic abuse rates wasn't isolated to Virginia. Domestic violence calls in the United States increased by about 10% during the first five weeks after lockdown started, according to an August 2020 National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice report. Hotlines were receiving around 1,330 more calls every day.
"Aside from the mental health crisis and just all the stress that people have been under, it's definitely going to be impactful," Wynn said. "We're going to see how that unfolds in the years to come, how it's unfolding now for us and for people in the community."
Fontes said a common misconception regarding domestic abuse is that the abuse is an issue of conflict. In reality, it is about control.
"A lot of times people have the mistaken idea that it's conflict. A couple gets in an argument and then there's fighting, and it sounds really mutual," she said. "But most of the time it's one person systematically dominating them through controlling their movements, through isolating them, through controlling their contact with other people, through controlling their finances."
These actions are known as coercive control, which the state of Virginia does not have legal protections against. To receive a protective order from the court, survivors must prove family abuse occurred — behavior involving violence, force or a threat of violence or force that results in bodily injury. The definition of family abuse also includes stalking and sexual assault.
However, Bradley said the family abuse definition is limited and doesn't account for other types of abuse beyond physical. The burden of justice is then placed on the petitioner to prove something happened, which she said can be difficult.
"A lot of intimate partner violence really happens behind closed doors, so sometimes the type of violence that victims are experiencing there frequently are not witnesses and there frequently is not physical evidence that it happened," Bradley said. "Those other forms of abuse are very real, very harmful. They have very long-lasting impacts, and the law is somewhat limited in its ability to address that or provide emotional justice for victims."
Yglesias said moving forward, social assistance programs must continue to address survivors' needs with the intent of examining underlying impacts on violence, such as homophobia, racism and sexism.
But, with the cuts in funding and surge in COVID-19 cases and variants, Yglesias said he is concerned with compounding issues for survivors and how they will continue to help a growing number of people with fewer resources.
"I worry about us going back to normal. But, the housing situation for survivors, not necessarily going back to normal, job security not really going back to normal for survivors," he said, "and us forgetting about all those accommodations that we've made that really changed lives and helped people survive."
(804) 649-6819