Virginia's funding to victim services dwindling as domestic abuse rates rise

Fontes said a common misconception regarding domestic abuse is that the abuse is an issue of conflict. In reality, it is about control.

"A lot of times people have the mistaken idea that it's conflict. A couple gets in an argument and then there's fighting, and it sounds really mutual," she said. "But most of the time it's one person systematically dominating them through controlling their movements, through isolating them, through controlling their contact with other people, through controlling their finances."

These actions are known as coercive control, which the state of Virginia does not have legal protections against. To receive a protective order from the court, survivors must prove family abuse occurred — behavior involving violence, force or a threat of violence or force that results in bodily injury. The definition of family abuse also includes stalking and sexual assault.

However, Bradley said the family abuse definition is limited and doesn't account for other types of abuse beyond physical. The burden of justice is then placed on the petitioner to prove something happened, which she said can be difficult.