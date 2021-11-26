Virginia's public school enrollment fails to bounce back from pre-pandemic levels

Virginia Public Schools have yet to bounce back from pandemic era enrollment losses, state data shows.
Last year, 44,000 students opted to leave Virginia’s public schools, many with parents who hoped to save their children's social emotional health, which they feared was at risk because of pandemic-related school closures. In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated schools be closed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Then nearly a year later, he ordered that students be returned to school, requiring local school districts to reopen their doors.
Even with a state mandate to reopen the state’s public schools for five days a week, the state’s student headcount lagged by 46,000 students this year compared to 2019.
Kristy Bearfield, a Henrico parent who enrolled her daughter, Zoey, in Henrico’s virtual program last year, said she had hoped to send her back to a school building. But when Henrico ran out of spots for their reduced capacity virtual academy and the virus was still spreading, she still didn’t feel comfortable sending Zoey to school in person.
While she still hopes to return, she’s seen positive impacts on her daughter’s education.
“I don't think everybody is looking for [homeschool] to be a permanent solution. I think there are a lot of people that are doing it just to kind of get by and be safe,” Bearfield said in an interview. She also said that with Zoey, who is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and has an individual education plan, Bearfield as a parent is in more of a place to be accommodating.
“I don't have to rely on the teachers and the aides to provide what she needs. So that's probably one of the major benefits.”
Henrico saw its numbers dip below 50,000 students for the first time in more than a decade at 49,991 students. Last year, the district said it lost 1,400 students and saw a 118% increase in the number of students who left the public school system to attend private school.
"Like most school divisions across the nation, HCPS continues to see the impacts of COVID-19 reflected in student enrollment data," said Eileen Cox, spokesperson for Henrico schools. "We are encouraged, however, to see increases in kindergarten enrollment this school year. Kindergarten is essential because it is the foundation for academic success; it is an opportunity for students to learn key academic concepts and develop social skills."
Many parents also opted for private schools. At the St. Mary Catholic School in Henrico, the school saw interest increase twofold and has seen a 10% uptick in enrollment, according to numbers provided by the school.
Much of the loss in public school enrollment is in early grade levels. In the 2020-21 school year, the first full year of school in the pandemic, only around 80,000 kindergarteners enrolled in school, nearly 12,000 less than 2019-20. Now, there are around 87,000 kindergarteners, which means numbers are rising, but not back to pre-pandemic levels.
“I think it's important to point out that a good percentage of the enrollment decline is in the early years,” said Jon Becker, an associate professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. "There are a lot of possible explanations for an enrollment decline. It's not just parents angry with the public schools over how they handled schooling during the pandemic."
In the Richmond region, Chesterfield and Hanover bounced back to pre-pandemic enrollment. Chesterfield, which lost nearly 2,000 students in the 2020 school year, the year where every school system in the region except Hanover began virtually, had a 2,000 student increase.
Hanover County, who lost about 1,000 students during the start of the pandemic, saw an increase of about 300 students this year, going from 16,519 students in 2020-21, to 16,865 students this school year. In the 2019-20 school year, the district had more than 17,000 students, state data shows. Hanover was the only school district in the Richmond region to have in-person school for five days a week at the start of the 2021 school year.
Numbers for Richmond Public Schools are largely unclear. On paper, it looks like 7,000 students left RPS, bringing enrollment down from 28,000 students to 21,000 students. But, the vast majority of that dip, Superintendent Jason Kamras said, is likely because of the severed ties with the Virginia Virtual Academy, a virtual school operated by K-12, which RPS fiscally sponsored. The Virginia Virtual Academy is not the same as Virtual Virginia, a program run by the state's education department.
The Virtual Academy data was never disaggregated between students in the district’s brick and mortar establishments versus the academy, making it difficult to get a clear picture of Richmond's enrollment from the state data. Now there are nearly 21,000 students in RPS, a more accurate count than the nearly 28,000 listed as enrolled in RPS last year. The district reported those numbers through Henry L. Marsh Elementary School and the Richmond Alternative School. Last year, Henry L. Marsh III reported having 3,537 students, a large jump from 980 students in 2019-20. Now, without the Virginia Virtual Academy numbers, there are 474 students listed at the school.
The loss of enrollment could have effects on what the state legislature is willing to offer in their local budgets, unless the General Assembly holds school districts harmless for enrollment loss like they did last year.
"That certainly helped school divisions this year," Becker said. "But if resources are an issue, then that will be important for our school divisions to get that no loss provision in the funding again."
