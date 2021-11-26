Virginia's public school enrollment fails to bounce back from pre-pandemic levels

Virginia Public Schools have yet to bounce back from pandemic era enrollment losses, state data shows.

Last year, 44,000 students opted to leave Virginia’s public schools, many with parents who hoped to save their children's social emotional health, which they feared was at risk because of pandemic-related school closures. In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated schools be closed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Then nearly a year later, he ordered that students be returned to school, requiring local school districts to reopen their doors.

Even with a state mandate to reopen the state’s public schools for five days a week, the state’s student headcount lagged by 46,000 students this year compared to 2019.

Kristy Bearfield, a Henrico parent who enrolled her daughter, Zoey, in Henrico’s virtual program last year, said she had hoped to send her back to a school building. But when Henrico ran out of spots for their reduced capacity virtual academy and the virus was still spreading, she still didn’t feel comfortable sending Zoey to school in person.

While she still hopes to return, she’s seen positive impacts on her daughter’s education.