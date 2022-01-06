Virginia's vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, steps down from his post

Dr. Danny Avula, who oversaw Virginia's effort to vaccinate nearly 6 million people against COVID-19, has stepped down from his position.

Named state vaccination coordinator one year ago, Avula said he has taken on other responsibilities in the Virginia Department of Health and returned to his position as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts. The job switch was his decision, he added.

Christy Gray, the Virginia Department of Health's Director of the Division of Immunization, will now oversee vaccinations in Virginia.

When Avula was tapped by Gov. Ralph Northam to lead the state's vaccination efforts, Avula made a three-month commitment. Ultimately, he stayed on for much longer and began transitioning out of the role during the fall, he said. Recently, he has assumed the title of state vaccination liaison, focusing on partner development and media relations.

This time last year, Virginia was behind other states in vaccine distribution. Now Virginia is ranked ninth in percentage of residents fully vaccinated.