Virginia's vaccination rates hit a high in April. They've dropped by nearly 70% since then

Virginia isn't there yet. As of Friday, 4.7 million people — or 55% of the total population — had received at least one dose and 3.8 million people, or 45% of the state, were fully vaccinated.

At the end of April, Avula said that hitting the last 10% to 15% would likely take until July or August.

While an analysis from The New York Times predicts Virginia could have 70% of its adult population inoculated with at least one shot within two weeks, some residents remain more at risk of contracting the virus than others even as cases statewide fall to the lowest rates since last April.

The gap is due to vaccinations varying significantly among localities, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported in its update Friday. The institute monitors COVID-19 trends.