Virginia's vaccination rates hit a high in April. They've dropped by nearly 70% since then

Virginia's vaccination rates hit their highest point on April 2, when the average number of doses given per day was about 86,000. Two months later, the state is reporting a nearly 70% decline.
After the 12-to-15 age group became eligible for a shot in mid-May, Virginia briefly rebounded from its weeks-long drop in inoculations.
As of Friday, its daily averages were the lowest they've been since January, when supply was low, the data didn't include doses given through federal pharmacies, Johnson & Johnson's shot was not yet approved and fewer Virginians could get vaccinated.
Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention showed the U.S. as a whole saw a similar dip. On Tuesday, the CDC reported a seven-day daily dose average that was below 1 million for the first time since January. By Friday, that figure was cut in half.
In the past month, so were Virginia's vaccination rates. Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, predicted the inevitable plunge at the end of February.
Avula estimated at least 5 million residents would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity - the point in which enough people are immune to the virus that risk of transmission is nearly nonexistent.
Virginia isn't there yet. As of Friday, 4.7 million people — or 55% of the total population — had received at least one dose and 3.8 million people, or 45% of the state, were fully vaccinated.
At the end of April, Avula said that hitting the last 10% to 15% would likely take until July or August.
While an analysis from The New York Times predicts Virginia could have 70% of its adult population inoculated with at least one shot within two weeks, some residents remain more at risk of contracting the virus than others even as cases statewide fall to the lowest rates since last April.
The gap is due to vaccinations varying significantly among localities, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported in its update Friday. The institute monitors COVID-19 trends.
Albemarle, the most-vaccinated county in the state with 67% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, has more than double the coverage of Lee, a far Southwest locality that's the least-vaccinated in Virginia and has less than a third of its residents vaccinated.
The second-most vaccinated county is Goochland with 62%.
UVA researchers noted the disparities are wider among younger age groups.
More than half of Goochland's 20-to-29 age group has received at least one shot, which is almost three times the amount for the same age group in Lee.
"These stark contrasts in vaccine coverage across Virginia leave many localities vulnerable to potential COVID-19 outbreaks," the report read.
UVA's researchers and epidemiologists warn that unvaccinated residents should continue wearing masks to curb any potential uptick in infections.
To find vaccines nearby, text GETVAX to 438829 or VACUNA to 822862. COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to anyone regardless of immigration status or whether an individual has health insurance.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo