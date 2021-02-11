Virginia's vaccine registration system is a week away. Chesterfield launched its own to assure residents they're on the list

In a temporary solution to cut down on the chaos that's left Virginians wondering whether they're still on a vaccine waiting list after signing up, Chesterfield Health District unveiled a system on Thursday that will send confirmation emails or calls to residents who registered.
The move comes after more than a month of confusion brought on by Virginia's lack of a centralized portal promised by state officials to help people find available doses and verify registration status.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccination coordinator, said in a vaccine town hall Wednesday that the process is likely to roll out by the end of next week, which would then send Virginians who have filled out vaccine interest forms weekly reminders that they're still in the system.
Currently, each local health department has its own online interest form or call center eligible residents could fill out.
Not having a confirmation that the sign up was received has driven thousands to register, then register again just in case. Chesterfield Health District - which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan - had more than 100,000 records of contact information to sort through due to duplicate submissions, said Barry Condrey, Chesterfield County's chief information officer, in a media briefing Thursday.
They've since isolated about 66,000 emails and 4,500 phone-only contacts. Roughly 10,000 more were received in the last day. Condrey said the data has been reformatted and transferred to the centralized Virginia Department of Health system.
The processing efforts were conducted in tandem with Chesterfield County government, which has offered the local health department its resources to ease the strain and launch the system.
Chesterfield County will also be the ones sending residents within the health district email and call notifications. If neither is received by Feb. 19, the county recommends completing their pre-registration at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield County administrator, said an agreement like this "has never been done before" in his 30-year career.
He added that the county has sifted through registration-based systems before with more than 200,000 people through libraries, parks and recreation and mental health operations. The next goal is to have more than 20% of the eligible population vaccinated, which will mean even more data coming in.
"But again, we are dependent upon the state. We're dependent upon federal supply chains that come to the state," Casey said. "I want to just say, we hear you. We hear the cries. ... You're going to get some communication to know that you're in a system."
But technology barriers seen across the state and U.S. remain, especially with prioritization varying with each locality.
Chesterfield Health District ranks the waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis, giving an advantage to internet-savvy residents. Casey noted that libraries have been offering technical assistance for those without access and the call center can register people over the phone.
On Thursday, Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health district director, said "to the best of our ability, we have been attempting to sort and match with, of course, the goal of prioritizing the populations who are most vulnerable right now."
This could be made simpler and more efficient with a state system, Samuel added.
Another hurdle for residents is accessibility. A portion of Chesterfield along Route 1 has a poverty rate that's 3.5 times higher than the rest of the county. Before last March, there was no public transportation along most of the corridor. Many don't have a car. There are limited sidewalks.
Samuel said the district is planning mobile vaccination clinics that could start within two weeks to address transportation limitations. The county has also hired a Spanish-speaking multicultural coordinator to help build trust and share information among Latino communities.
In recent years, the county's immigrant and Latino populations were among the fastest-growing in the state. While Latinos make up less than 10% of Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights' residents, they're almost 20% of COVID cases and hospitalizations.
Like most health districts in the state, there's no available age, race or ethnicity breakdown of vaccinations.
Vaccine update
Virginia has administered nearly 1.2 million doses and 11.1% of the state population has received at least one dose.
Of the vaccine shipments meant for first doses, Virginia has given out 90%. For second doses, the percentage is about 40%.
Despite the progress, the average number of doses per day has declined in the past week.
While Virginia was averaging nearly 50,000 doses over a seven-day period, the VDH site shows the state is now slightly below 33,000.
Still, Virginia has consistently been in or near the top 10 among states for most supply used in recent weeks.
By the numbers
Virginia recorded 3,699 new cases on Thursday. While the single-day increases are slightly lower than what they were last month, when the state was averaging more than 5,000 over a seven-day period, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a town hall Wednesday night that "those are still high numbers."
"Last April, we were all concerned about the rising cases. We're currently having three times as many cases every day as we had back in April," Oliver continued.
The state’s total caseload is at 541,018 and the positivity rate has settled at 10.1%.
On Thursday, the total number of deaths was 6,958 - 42 deaths away from surpassing 7,000.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 65 patients since Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals had 2,136 COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 figures for the Richmond area
Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 61,425 cases, 2,415 hospitalizations and 822 deaths.
Richmond has had 13,723 cases, 647 hospitalizations and 144 deaths.
Chesterfield has had 21,469 cases, 739 hospitalizations and 216 deaths.
Henrico has had 19,998 cases, 806 hospitalizations and 357 deaths.
Hanover has had 6,235 cases, 223 hospitalizations and 105 deaths.
