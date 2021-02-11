Virginia's vaccine registration system is a week away. Chesterfield launched its own to assure residents they're on the list

The processing efforts were conducted in tandem with Chesterfield County government, which has offered the local health department its resources to ease the strain and launch the system.

Chesterfield County will also be the ones sending residents within the health district email and call notifications. If neither is received by Feb. 19, the county recommends completing their pre-registration at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Dr. Joe Casey, Chesterfield County administrator, said an agreement like this "has never been done before" in his 30-year career.

He added that the county has sifted through registration-based systems before with more than 200,000 people through libraries, parks and recreation and mental health operations. The next goal is to have more than 20% of the eligible population vaccinated, which will mean even more data coming in.

"But again, we are dependent upon the state. We're dependent upon federal supply chains that come to the state," Casey said. "I want to just say, we hear you. We hear the cries. ... You're going to get some communication to know that you're in a system."