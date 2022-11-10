Virignia War Memorial to offer livestream program on Veterans Day

The Virginia War Memorial will hold a livestream Veterans Day event Friday at 3 p.m. featuring a Virginia Commonwealth University professor and student discussing how they were able to tell the story of a World War II veteran through the creation of a comic book.
The project involving WWII veteran Russell Scott was the subject of a Times-Dispatch story in August.
The livestream event will feature VCU professor Bernard Means, and VCU senior Maggie Colangelo, who used the resources of Virtual Curation Laboratory. The livestream program is free, but registration is required.
To register, visit vawarmemorial.org
