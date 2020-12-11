VMFA's event marks one-year anniversary for Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War'

"Rumors of War Wasn't a Rumor" - that was a line commonly seen on signs held by protesters this summer on Richmond's Monument Avenue.
The statement refers to the prophetic nature of Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue that was unveiled along Arthur Ashe Boulevard outside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Dec. 10, 2019, less than six months before the sometimes violent protests.
The piece, inspired by the Monument Avenue statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, which has since been removed, and depicting a Black horseman in a hoodie, ripped jeans and Nike sneakers looking defiantly skyward, became a symbol of resistance and hope for many Richmonders during a trying and defining moment for the city and country.
The VMFA on Thursday paid homage to the significance of Wiley's work, and how its symbolism has accumulated renewed meaning over the year, on the first evening of a three-night event dubbed "Rumors of War: One-Year Anniversary Celebration."
"Often times, artists are so ahead of the rest of us, their vision is so in the future," said Valerie Cassel Oliver, the Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the VMFA.
"But sometimes it takes the rest of us a long time to catch up. But he (Wiley) was very prescient in understanding what was to come."
The event features a 5-minute looped video by Richmond-based artists Alex Criqui and Dustin Klein, whose projections onto the Lee monument at what protesters are calling Marcus-David Peters Circle garnered national attention over the summer. The presentation, projected onto the façade of the VMFA facing the statue, is named "This Is My America Too" and includes visuals of last year's unveiling, Monument Avenue and protest activity with a speech by Wiley providing the soundtrack.
"Today, we say yes to something that looks like us, we say yes to inclusivity, we say yes to broader ideas of what it means to be an American," Wiley says as images of since removed Confederate Monument Avenue statues are juxtaposed with visuals of protest activity and "Rumors of War" itself.
Criqui and Klein's work was featured on the cover of National Geographic's special 2020 "The Year in Pictures" issue in the form of George Floyd's face projected onto the Lee monument. Their images of Black historic figures and victims of police violence have, like Wiley's statue, become interwoven facets of the narratives which unfolded in Richmond over a summer of unrest.
The artists said it has been "an honor" to see their artwork resonate with so many. They had been in talks with the VMFA for awhile about finding a way to continue their projections from the Lee monument, and the "Rumors of War" anniversary presented itself as an opportunity to repurpose what Criqui and Klein see as one continuous project.
"The fact that what we set out to do just one night has resonated with people all over the world, all over our city, all over our country, it's been amazing, it's been a beautiful thing," Klein said, shaking his head with disbelief.
"It's kind of hard to wrap your mind around."
Klein and Criqui chose to include Wiley's speech in the presentation because they said the subject matter, which he addressed a year ago, has only taken on more significance in light of the events of 2020, particularly in Richmond.
"He's kind of speaking to a new American culture that wants to embrace forward looking ideas about identity and race and power and who gets to be represented in our art," Klein said of Wiley.
"And that's pretty much what a lot of the stuff in Richmond has been about surrounding these symbols that we've all been living with for so long."
At the end of the video, a frame depicting the base of "Rumors of War" touching the pedestal of the upturned J.E.B. Stuart statue is presented in a prolonged moment before the screen fades to black. The juxtaposition of Wiley's work with the Confederate statue which inspired it, for Criqui and Klein, stands as a visual representation of the competing narratives that are bound together .
"It is, in some ways, yin and yang to what the message is," Criqui said.
"Rumors of War is about empowering people, it's not about putting anyone down or creating a false narrative, it's just about human beings being represented beautifully in a place where people would not have put them previously. Whereas the Stuart statue is imposing this old narrative of history, based on racism and white supremacy. So they're very opposite."
Cassel Oliver said the fact that Richmond continues to grapple with those same narratives is difficult to contend with. As a Black woman raising a Black son, the emotion of the last year is still very raw for her. But she said Rumors of War has been, for her and the VMFA, a "beacon" of hope, an "oasis in the midst of upheaval" born from "multiple pandemics."
"The fact that we erected this monument to sort of symbolize the moment prior to 2019, that it would become symbolic of all those young bodies on the front lines of these protests, nobody foresaw that," she said, looking behind her at the intrepid Black rider astride his horse as images of protest activity from the presentation were reflected in her eyes.
"And yet it became that. It became a testament to them, it became a monument to them, it became a monument for a whole new generation that were putting their bodies on the line once again, as young people have done historically. There is a sense of hope in that. It was beautiful to see this work of art become a place of refuge."
The presentation will run this Friday and Saturday nights as well, from 6 to 9 p.m. outside the VMFA. There's no charge for attendance, but attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim