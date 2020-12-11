VMFA's event marks one-year anniversary for Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War'

"Rumors of War is about empowering people, it's not about putting anyone down or creating a false narrative, it's just about human beings being represented beautifully in a place where people would not have put them previously. Whereas the Stuart statue is imposing this old narrative of history, based on racism and white supremacy. So they're very opposite."

Cassel Oliver said the fact that Richmond continues to grapple with those same narratives is difficult to contend with. As a Black woman raising a Black son, the emotion of the last year is still very raw for her. But she said Rumors of War has been, for her and the VMFA, a "beacon" of hope, an "oasis in the midst of upheaval" born from "multiple pandemics."

"The fact that we erected this monument to sort of symbolize the moment prior to 2019, that it would become symbolic of all those young bodies on the front lines of these protests, nobody foresaw that," she said, looking behind her at the intrepid Black rider astride his horse as images of protest activity from the presentation were reflected in her eyes.