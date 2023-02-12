The Deaf and the hard of hearing were centered — and the hearing audience accommodated — during a Black History Month lecture Saturday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Onstage, Roxie Dummett, using American Sign Language (ASL), gave a history of Deaf school segregation and described how Black people use sign language — from their rhythm and emphatic emotiveness to their greater use of space — in a way different from white ASL users. Slang and African American Vernacular English, sometimes called Ebonics, are also part of the Black sign language mix. And Black ASL users, not unlike their Black spoken word counterparts, “code switch” when using sign language with white people.

Two rows from the front of the stage, Felecia Smith — with an assist from Lawrence Chapman — interpreted the lecture for the hearing, not the deaf, using a hand-held mic to add spoken word to the kinetic visual communications of Dummett, an ASL lecturer at George Mason University.

This flip of the script for an audience composed mostly of Deaf or hard of hearing people was but one teaching moment at “Learning From the Past and Inspiring the Future,” a history lesson on the Black Deaf experience presented by the Richmond nonprofit Here2Hear.

Dr. Shantell Lewis, an audiologist, founded Hear2Hear in 2010 to prevent poor hearing health through free hearing screenings, hearing tests and a hearing aid program. The nonprofit also advocates for the Deaf and the hard of hearing and has an educational component.

The event was Here2Hear’s first Black History Month program, but Lewis plans to present such programs annually.

“We’re living in a time right now where American history is being challenged. We’re living in a time right now where American history is being rewritten. Black History Month, and Black history in general, is American history,” she told the audience, before adding: “Therefore it is up to us as Americans to educate ourselves on the history of other cultures in America.”

The speakers Saturday included Ronald L. Lanier, former director of the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing from April 1997 until his retirement in February 2018.

Lanier, the first Black person to head the agency, told the audience with the help of an onstage ASL interpreter that his hearing loss was discovered when he was a child, after he was hit by a car. He was bullied in middle school by a classmate who, sitting behind him, would turn off his hearing aid. After moving to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, as a client of the Department of Rehabilitative Services, he met many professionals who are deaf and hard of hearing.

“It was as if I had found that village where there was a sharing of common goals. I took up sign language classes; I sought out Deaf people and became involved in that community, where I found acceptance,” he said. Lanier co-founded a predominantly Black organization, the Richmond Friendship Club of the Deaf. He became a social worker and a job placement counselor for the Deaf before heading the Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The Commonwealth Hall of the museum featured an exhibit on “History Makers With Hearing Loss,” featuring Lanier; Glen B. Anderson, the first Deaf African American in the U.S. to earn a doctorate degree; women’s basketball great Tamika Catchings; Claudia Gordon, the first deaf Black female attorney; and Lauren Ridloff, an actress and former Miss Deaf America whose character, Makkari, is he first deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The legacy of separate and unequal education did not bypass the Black Deaf and hard of hearing. An exhibit at the museum, “The History of Black Deaf Schools,” highlighted the inequities, as well as Dummett’s presentation. Virginia Established its first school for Black deaf children in 1909, 70 years after it had opened a school for white deaf children.

“Honestly, it was because of Here2Hear seeking us out as a space to have this program that I even learned as much about my own family’s history regarding that,” said Joseph Rogers, manager of partnerships and community engagement at the VMHC. His great grandmother, Margaret Fields Johnson, taught for 28 years at the Virginia State School for Colored Deaf and Blind Children.

He credited Lewis with putting forward the program so “this aspect of Black history isn’t just relegated to the side conversations, but is really put up front as some of the amazing triumphant things that we as a community have done — with, for, as deaf and hearing impaired people.”

PHOTOS: Colonial Williamsburg moves a 260-year-old building to a new location. 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray 021123-rtd-met-bray