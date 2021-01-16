Volatility from federal government stunts Virginia's plans to expand vaccine access, supply needed may not come for months

The federal government's reversal on a promise that states would receive higher numbers of vaccine doses next week to help expand access has stunted Virginia's chances of meeting demand any time soon.
With the current supply at 110,000 doses per week, and vaccine eligibility widening Thursday to include nearly half the state, it would take Virginia nine months to get through phase two — and that's if all those doses are given out the same week they're distributed.
Virginia has yet to accomplish that feat in the month since starting vaccinations.
That could change with state plans to launch mass vaccination clinics, expand the number of federally approved practices and pharmacies that could administer vaccines and deploy the National Guard to help increase capabilities.
But Virginia needs to arrive at 50,000 doses used per day to reach herd immunity, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution coordinator, in a call with reporters Saturday that addressed the extensive shortfalls in rollout.
That would require the federal government to allot the state about 350,000 vials per week, more than three times its current supply.
Even though VDH is preparing the medical infrastructure needed to push through that consistently high pace of vaccinations, Avula said Virginia will likely not receive the supply needed for months.
"We are scraping and clawing for every dose we can get," Avula said. "There's no [way to plan] for three weeks from now. ... All we can do is continue to build the infrastructure."
Earlier this week, along with guidance to speed up distribution by widening eligibility to people ages 65 and over, the federal government pledged doses from a stockpile reserve that didn't exist. States didn't find out until Friday that it was empty. Later that night, Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services Secretary who had announced the fictional surplus of vaccines for next week, resigned.
The volatility of the federal government's messaging has whiplashed states into adjusting distribution plans within days, then forcing them to start over once learning that estimated shipments they were counting on would not arrive.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called it "a deception on a national scale" in a tweet Friday. As did Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who said governors were told repeatedly a reserve of vaccines existed.
With increased access but a more limited-than-expected supply, Avula urged Virginians who qualify for phase one or two but are not high-risk, are able to work from home and can socially distance, to let someone else who can't take their slot.
"There is a plea to our community to recognize that there are people who need it more," said Avula, adding that while he's a health care worker prioritized in phase one who wants a vaccine, he hasn't registered to do so because most of his work is done remotely and there's a limited supply. "I just would ask that people think through that."
On Saturday, Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey said hope lies in the potential approval of two more types of COVID-19 vaccines, one of which would provide protection with a single dose and help streamline the process that hinders the Pfizer and Moderna options that require two shots.
Information to states about progress has been limited, Carey said, creating further limitations that complicate efforts to beat back the virus.
Clouding the push to ramp up distribution are also plans from the federal government to soon base the number of doses allotted to states partially on how quickly they're being used, which would place Virginia at further disadvantage. About 220,000 are out of the state's control due to that number being allotted to CVS and Walgreens for long-term care facilities.
Carey said he's heard the change in formula is more of a warning, but that either way, Virginia will use everything it has to not let it affect future shipments.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo