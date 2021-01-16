Volatility from federal government stunts Virginia's plans to expand vaccine access, supply needed may not come for months

"There is a plea to our community to recognize that there are people who need it more," said Avula, adding that while he's a health care worker prioritized in phase one who wants a vaccine, he hasn't registered to do so because most of his work is done remotely and there's a limited supply. "I just would ask that people think through that."

On Saturday, Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey said hope lies in the potential approval of two more types of COVID-19 vaccines, one of which would provide protection with a single dose and help streamline the process that hinders the Pfizer and Moderna options that require two shots.

Information to states about progress has been limited, Carey said, creating further limitations that complicate efforts to beat back the virus.

Clouding the push to ramp up distribution are also plans from the federal government to soon base the number of doses allotted to states partially on how quickly they're being used, which would place Virginia at further disadvantage. About 220,000 are out of the state's control due to that number being allotted to CVS and Walgreens for long-term care facilities.

Carey said he's heard the change in formula is more of a warning, but that either way, Virginia will use everything it has to not let it affect future shipments.