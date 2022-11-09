 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal giveaway

  • 0
CCHASM Thanksgiving Meal prep

Volunteers work on making paper bags for Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry's Thanksgiving Meal prep at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds' Vietnam Veterans Exhibition Hall on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats

Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry (CCHASM) is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway and is in need of volunteers.

The nonprofit organization needs volunteers all of next week, beginning Nov. 14 to prepare for the Nov. 19 event at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, said Dawn McCoy, chief executive officer of CCHASM.

“We know we’re going to need lots of helping hands,” McCoy said.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of jobs, from packing meal bags to sorting and distributing. The event switched to drive-through distribution and this year is adding a delivery option through a partnership with DoorDash for the elderly, persons with disabilities and those without transportation.

To volunteer, visit www.cchasm.org/volunteer or call 804.796-3715. CCHASM also can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age.

People are also reading…

CCHASM provides emergency food, financial assistance, and women's clothing to area residents in Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Prince George, Virginia. The organization has been working with government and community agencies since it was founded in 1988.

Last year, 3,100 non-perishable meal bags were distributed. This year, CCHASM expects to distribute nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to Central Virginia residents, McCoy said.

Registration for the Thanksgiving event is closed for recipients, but those in need are encouraged to contact CCHASM for assistance at (804) 796-2749.

Recap: Election Day 2022 coverage from The Times-Dispatch

Photos, videos and more of Tuesday's midterm election and local races. 

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct

  • Updated
  • 0

Voting at the Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022.

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Central Virginia

Photos: Election Day 2022 in Central Virginia

  • 0
State commissioner: 'I would say this was a very smooth election'
Govt. and Politics
top story

State commissioner: 'I would say this was a very smooth election'

  • THE TIMES-DISPATCH
  • Updated
  • 0

This is continuing coverage of the midterm elections from The Times-Dispatch newsroom.

Electronic 'poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond
Govt. and Politics
top story

Electronic 'poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond

  • David Ress
  • 0

State election officials on Tuesday reported issues with voter information at polling locations in Richmond, Suffolk and Chesterfield and Nott…

State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals morning update

State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals morning update

  • Updated
  • 0

Susan Beals, elections commissioner for Virginia, holds a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

PHOTOS: Voting in Hanover and Henrico counties
Richmond Latest News

PHOTOS: Voting in Hanover and Henrico counties

  • Daniel Sangjib Min
  • 0
Election Day in Henrico County

Election Day in Henrico County

  • 0

Election Day in Henrico County

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes in Richmond

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes in Richmond

  • 0

Jacqueline Koiner, 89, votes at precinct 105 at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Va.

Diann Liptak explains her vote in Chesterfield County

Diann Liptak explains her vote in Chesterfield County

  • Luca Powell
  • 0

Diann Liptak explains how she voted on Election Day.

Chesterfield County’s $540 million bond referendum passes
State and Regional News
top story

Chesterfield County’s $540 million bond referendum passes

  • Luca Powell
  • 0

Chesterfield County is moving forward with a plan to sell half a billion dollars in bonds to build schools, fire stations, libraries and parks…

McEachin easily wins re-election in 4th District
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

McEachin easily wins re-election in 4th District

  • Andrew Cain
  • 0

He cruises to victory over Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District
State and Regional News
top story breaking

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District

  • Charlotte Rene Woods
  • 0

Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg on Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5t…

PHOTOS: Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller

PHOTOS: Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller

  • Alexa Welch Edlund
  • 0

Democratic Midlothian supervisor candidate Mark S. Miller greets supporters during a Democratic Watch Party at Candela's Pizzeria & Ristor…

Kiggans wins in 2nd Congressional district
Govt. and Politics
top story topical

Kiggans wins in 2nd Congressional district

  • David Ress
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Elaine Luria was trailing significantly in her bid for re-election in what was slated to be one of the tightest races for Congress and toughest tests for Democrats like her — the Hampton Roads’ suburban 2nd district.

9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races
State and Regional News

9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races

  • 0

9:30 update: Republicans, Democrats appear headed for split in three key Va. races

Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily
Govt-and-politics

Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily

  • 0

Election 2022 update: Bond issues in Henrico and Chesterfield win easily

Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area
Govt-and-politics
top story

Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area

  • 0

Election 2022 update: Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area

First-time House hopeful Yesli Vega updates supporters in Virginia 7th
Govt-and-politics

First-time House hopeful Yesli Vega updates supporters in Virginia 7th

  • 0

GOP U.S. House candidate Yesli Vega speaks to supporters Tuesday night.

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats
Govt-and-politics

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats

  • 0

Overnight update: Democrats expected to take two of three contested House seats

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Ap
AP

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

  • By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT The Associated Press
  • 0

WASHINGTON — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tough…

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District
Z-no-digital

Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District

  • Charlotte Rene Woods
  • 0

Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg on Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5t…

Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th
Z-no-digital

Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th

  • MichaelMartz Eric Kolenich
  • 0

FREDERICKSBURG — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, won re-election on Tuesday night and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th clung to a narrow lead, in …

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wittman, McEachin, Good all claim easy re-election in Richmond area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News