Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry (CCHASM) is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway and is in need of volunteers.
The nonprofit organization needs volunteers all of next week, beginning Nov. 14 to prepare for the Nov. 19 event at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, said Dawn McCoy, chief executive officer of CCHASM.
“We know we’re going to need lots of helping hands,” McCoy said.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of jobs, from packing meal bags to sorting and distributing. The event switched to drive-through distribution and this year is adding a delivery option through a partnership with DoorDash for the elderly, persons with disabilities and those without transportation.
To volunteer, visit www.cchasm.org/volunteer or call 804.796-3715. CCHASM also can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age.
CCHASM provides emergency food, financial assistance, and women's clothing to area residents in Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Prince George, Virginia. The organization has been working with government and community agencies since it was founded in 1988.
Last year, 3,100 non-perishable meal bags were distributed. This year, CCHASM expects to distribute nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to Central Virginia residents, McCoy said.
Registration for the Thanksgiving event is closed for recipients, but those in need are encouraged to contact CCHASM for assistance at (804) 796-2749.
