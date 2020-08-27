VPM partners with StoryCorps for 'One Small Step,' invites Central Virginia listeners to participate

VPM and StoryCorps are inviting listeners to participate in a new initiative to broadcast conversations with Americans of opposing viewpoints.
One Small Step is a nationwide project that provides people who hold different views with the opportunity to take part in facilitated and recorded conversations as a means to counteract intensifying hostility and to enable those who disagree to listen to each other with respect. One Small Step encourages answers to questions such as, “Was there a moment, event, or person in your life that shaped your political views?” and “What scares you most when you think about the future?”
VPM encourages residents across its service area of Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley to take part in this limited-time opportunity. Information about how to participate is at vpm.org/onesmallstep. It’s free to participate.
The conversations, hosted by a trained facilitator, will be conducted at one of the designated locations or, in locations where COVID social distancing requirements remain in place, stations will use StoryCorps’ remote recording platform.
VPM plans to broadcast edited versions of select submissions from its local communities. With participant permission, the conversations will be preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
VPM serves as the local PBS and NPR affiliate. StoryCorps has recorded and broadcast interviews with thousands of people about their lives since it started in 2003.