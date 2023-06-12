State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that killed a Petersburg man early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the intersection of Darvills Road and Zilles Road, near Blackstone, at 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a crash.

Investigators determined that Emmett Wendell Washington III, of Petersburg, was traveling west on Darvills Road in a 2010 Ford Fusion when he ran off the road to the right side, overcorrected and struck a tree on the left side of the road.

Washington, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Today in history: June 12 1630: John Winthrop 1942: Anne Frank 1963: Medgar Evers 1964: Nelson Mandela 1978: David Berkowitz 1987: Ronald Reagan 1994: O.J. Simpson 2012: Henry Hill 2016: Pulse Nightclub shooting 2018: Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un 2020: Rayshard Brooks