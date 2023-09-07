The Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Louisa County as Hayle Briance Lam, 18, of Bumpass.

Police said that a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Lam 18 was traveling eastbound on the 12000 block of Route 22 (Louisa Road) at around 11:13 a.m. when it ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.