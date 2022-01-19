 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VSU suspends vaccine mandate for employees, joining other colleges
VSU suspends vaccine mandate for employees, joining other colleges

Virginia State University icon

Virginia State University campus

 ERIC KOLENICH/TIMES-DISPATCH

RTD - A1 Jan. 19, 2022

Virginia State University will no longer require its employees to be vaccinated, following other state universities that have suspended the requirement in light of a directive from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

VSU will no longer require employees to report their vaccination status or undergo testing as part of their employment agreement. Their student vaccination and mask requirements will continue. 

At least four universities – VCU, Virginia Tech, William & Mary and James Madison – announced this week they had suspended their employee vaccine mandates. The decisions came after an executive directive issued by Youngkin on Saturday decreed that vaccinations would no longer be required for state workers. 

"However, the VSU administration strongly requests, encourages and appeals to all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots as part of our campus efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and maintain a safe and healthy campus environment," VSU spokesperson Gwen Williams Dandridge said. 

Not all universities in the state have announced they're ending their employee mandates. The University of Virginia has not addressed the issue as of Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for UVA did not respond to a request for comment.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

