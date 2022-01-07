VSU will allow students to stay home the first two weeks of the spring semester

Students at Virginia State University will have the option of staying home the first two weeks of the semester, the university announced Friday as COVID cases and hospitalizations climbed.

The university also won't allow spectators for home men's and women's basketball games the next two weeks.

When the spring semester begins Jan. 18, professors will have the option of teaching classes in a fully remote or hybrid flexible format. In a hybrid flexible approach, the student can choose to attend in-person or online.

Students can live in on-campus dorms or stay home during the first two weeks. Dining halls will operate on a takeout basis only. Once VSU returns to in-person learning, students must attend in-person if that is the class's format.

"Our VSU administration and COVID-19 taskforce will continue to keep the health and safety of our VSU family at the forefront of our planning," said Gwen Williams Dandridge, assistant vice president of communications. "We will continue to monitor local COVID conditions and recommendations of health officials and remain flexible to adjust as necessary."