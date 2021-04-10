VSU's Randolph Farm is fertile ground for research and support

The initial study is followed by test marketing.

“Would ginger sell or not?” Rafie asked. “We take it to farmers markets, sell it in retail and wholesale, and then collect those market results. If it does sell, we can tell farmers how to grow it, plus the information to market it.”

The intersection of agriculture and economics is at the heart of the operation's mission for farmers. Growing a particular crop might not be complicated, but the real question is: "Can you make it a profitable business?” Rafie said. “Randolph Farm is that center to bring all the elements together.”

Herbert Brown Sr. runs Browntown Farms in Brunswick County's Warfield community. He was growing impressive strawberries, but he didn’t have a way to market them.

In 2006, Brown joined the Small Farm Outreach Program, an initiative of VSU’s College of Agriculture and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“They taught me how to advertise and build up my network, to make the public aware of what I have available,” Brown said. “They taught me about value-added, so I started making jams and jellies, and specialty jams like strawberry habanero or strawberry peach. And last year I came out with a triple berry that sold all over the U.S.”