VSU's Randolph Farm is fertile ground for research and support

Pawpaw, ginger, turmeric and muscadine might sound like musicians in a whimsical 1960s folk quartet, but they're part of a wide-ranging ensemble with deep roots – literally – in the Richmond region.
At Virginia State University, just off Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County's Ettrick area, Randolph Farm has been a central element of the historically Black college's commitment to agriculture and education.
The school was founded in 1882, and its 416-acre farm encompasses extensive operations. Crops are tested in greenhouses and on 130 acres of irrigated cropland. Fish processing and laboratory facilities include 57 stocked research and instruction ponds. Goats and sheep roam on 75 acres of pasture, and there are breeding and research facilities.
Students, scientists, farmers and ranchers have access to agricultural research, the resources to conduct it – and instruction on how to grow, raise and market farm products.
“Growing things is costly. We don’t want farmers to grow things they can’t sell,” said Reza Rafie, horticulture extension specialist at VSU.
That's why niche crops such as pawpaw, the muscadine grape and their partners are put to the test at Randolph Farm.
“We introduce crops based on market potential, set up a production system and learn which varieties of those crops are adaptable in Virginia,” Rafie said. “During the production process, we communicate and share the information with growers.”
The initial study is followed by test marketing.
“Would ginger sell or not?” Rafie asked. “We take it to farmers markets, sell it in retail and wholesale, and then collect those market results. If it does sell, we can tell farmers how to grow it, plus the information to market it.”
The intersection of agriculture and economics is at the heart of the operation's mission for farmers. Growing a particular crop might not be complicated, but the real question is: "Can you make it a profitable business?” Rafie said. “Randolph Farm is that center to bring all the elements together.”
Herbert Brown Sr. runs Browntown Farms in Brunswick County's Warfield community. He was growing impressive strawberries, but he didn’t have a way to market them.
In 2006, Brown joined the Small Farm Outreach Program, an initiative of VSU’s College of Agriculture and Virginia Cooperative Extension.
“They taught me how to advertise and build up my network, to make the public aware of what I have available,” Brown said. “They taught me about value-added, so I started making jams and jellies, and specialty jams like strawberry habanero or strawberry peach. And last year I came out with a triple berry that sold all over the U.S.”
Through workshops such as the berry school and various field days at Randolph Farm, smaller-scale, limited-resource farmers can be immersed in the latest production opportunities, techniques and technology before making financial commitments for their businesses, said M. Ray McKinnie, dean of the College of Agriculture.
“Empowering Virginia’s farmers with the necessary knowledge to make smart financial decisions benefits Virginia’s entire agriculture community,” he said. “It also encourages new agricultural initiatives that have the potential for local and statewide economic development opportunities.”
Disadvantaged and minority farmers in the Small Farm Outreach Program get support from friends and neighbors who serve as community specialists – they offer demonstrations, education and training in 74 counties. This is crucial for building trust.
“Most of our regional program assistants grew up as part of those communities,” said William Crutchfield, the program's director. “The small, limited-resource, socially disadvantaged farmers know and trust those individuals.”
The program kicked off in 1986, and its long-term impact is significant, he said. When disadvantaged farmers become more profitable, quality of life improves for their families, which boosts economic viability for their region.
“You may not sell $100,000 in produce,” Crutchfield said. “But you sold $20,000, and that was enough to sustain the operation. ... I love working with the farmers and seeing them become successful.”
Profitability is further enhanced when a farmer can extend a crop’s typical growing season. Season extension, or even year-round production, is explored at Randolph Farm in 30,000 square feet of heated and unheated greenhouse space.
The market potential for each product is studied by horticulturalists on VSU’s small fruits and vegetables team. They often can be found conducting research in one of the farm’s crop laboratories: a high tunnel, which is an unheated greenhouse.
“We’re continuing to build that space because we are seeing the advantages of protected culture for farmers,” said Chris Mullins, horticulture extension specialist with VSU’s greenhouse team and gardening segment host on "Real Virginia," the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s weekly TV program.
For example, the warmth and protection of a high tunnel allow a farmer to harvest tomatoes a month or more earlier.
“That’s a competitive edge,” Mullins said. “It’s not all about the bottom line, but we want to make their job easier.”
Translating such knowledge from Randolph Farm to Virginia farmland fits with the university’s larger land-grant mission. Academic programs that integrate research, instruction, extension and outreach ultimately support farmers and those they serve.
“It will go a long way," McKinnie said, "toward solving problems that Virginians face every day.”
