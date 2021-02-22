Walgreens to begin COVID vaccinations in Va. on Thursday, promises equitable access to high-risk communities

"Some of that could just be us downloading our pre-registered lists and handing it to them and then making appointments," Avula said in a media briefing Friday. "When we have multiple pharmacy in specific localities, there's just some organizational work we'll need to do."

The state and federal pharmacy systems syncing has been an ongoing battle with the CVS launch, and one intended to ensure the federal programs don't widen the disparities that have left white Virginians receiving vaccines at 2.2 times the rate of Black residents - or open opportunities for residents to sign up for appointments through multiple avenues.

According to Thibault, Virginia is the only state CVS has tried accommodating with the request to vaccinate people already pre-registered.

Vaccine updates

More than 13% of Virginia's population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and the state has administered 1.6 million doses. The average of shots given dropped over the weekend, but that's largely due to the ice storm canceling vaccination clinics statewide.

Roughly 76% of the state's two million available doses have been used. Of the vaccines allotted for first doses, 91% have been administered. For second doses, it's currently almost 54%