Walk-in service at Virginia's DMV offices restarts Tuesday

Good news, Virginians. You can now wait in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles without scheduling an appointment beforehand.

All 75 DMV offices across the state will reopen Tuesday for walk-in service, which will be available each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Appointment-only service will be offered each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The DMV closed its offices at the beginning of the pandemic and reopened in May 2020 on an appointment-only basis. During its special session this summer, the General Assembly adopted a budget that required the DMV to reopen for walk-ups within two months.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, has called the DMV's hybrid plan "not satisfactory," because it isn't providing walk-in service every day.

But the DMV says its hybrid plan is popular with customers. Seventy-seven percent of Virginians want appointments to continue, the DMV said.

The DMV chose not to offer walk-in and appointment service on the same days because other states that did so were met with long lines and dissatisfied customers, the department said.