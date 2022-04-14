Want to buy this Richmond island? Here's the price.

Mayo Island has been listed for sale for $19 million.

At nearly 15 acres and largely undeveloped, Mayo Island is located between Manchester and downtown Richmond.

“It’s probably one of the larger pieces left in downtown Richmond to be developed,” Alan Shaia, a broker for Charter Realty which listed the property, said.

“It’s a great location. It could be a mixed development – offices, retail, a hotel, residential – quite easily. A large portion of the island could still be used for park. It has the potential for work, live, play, all in one location,” Shaia said.

The island is owned by Mayo Island LLC, a company owned by the Shaia family since the 1980s.

According to the listing, the property currently has two buildings on the property, one of them fully rented by Iron Oak, a custom furniture fabrication shop. Otherwise, the majority of the island is undeveloped land or used for parking lots.

Named for the Mayo family, whose members laid out the city’s street grid and built the first toll bridge across the James River, Mayo Island has housed a sawmill, a baseball field, a failed entertainment center, small businesses and hosted concerts and festivals over the years.

Virginia Commonwealth University had rented part of the island as a parking lot for the past four to five years. Their lease is up at the end of April, making now an ideal time to list the property.

This isn’t the first island to sell in the Richmond area.

Sharp’s Island was purchased in 2018 for $35,000 by local entrepreneur Andy Thompson. That island is 1-acre, adjacent to Mayo Island and is available for rent on Airbnb for $55 per night.

Later, Thompson and Riverside Outfitters purchased Goat Island near the Z-dam.

In 2008, Mayo Island was under contract with a buyer, but the deal fell through, Shaia said, when the recession hit.

The property was recently assessed at $3.8 million. A small 0.25-acre plot being used by food trucks is not included in the offering.

With the hot real estate market and the boom in Manchester development, now is the perfect time to list Mayo Island again, Shaia said.

The property was listed in late March to early April, Shaia said. Several groups have expressed interest, he said.

“The views would be phenomenal with sunsets and sunrises. It’s close to downtown and to Manchester. It’s got a lot going for it,” he added. “People could work, play, live, all in one location. It can’t get any better than that.”