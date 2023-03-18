For National Vietnam Veterans Day, the Virginia War Memorial will host an event featuring the author of “We Came Home: The Firsthand Stories of Vietnam POWs.”

The free event will be held Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m. at the memorial at 621 S. Belvidere St.

Author Barbara Powers Wyatt will speak about her book and also be available to sign copies. Guests also will be invited to view the Virginia War Memorial’s new exhibit, 50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience following the presentation.