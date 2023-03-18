For National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia War Memorial will host an event featuring the author of “We Came Home: The Firsthand Stories of Vietnam POWs.”

The free event is scheduled March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the war memorial at 621 S. Belvidere St.

Author Barbara Powers Wyatt will speak about her book and also will be available to sign copies. Guests will be invited to view the war memorial’s new exhibit, "50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience," following the presentation.