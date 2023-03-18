From staff reports
For National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia War Memorial will host an event featuring the author of “We Came Home: The Firsthand Stories of Vietnam POWs.”
The free event is scheduled March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the war memorial at 621 S. Belvidere St.
Author Barbara Powers Wyatt will speak about her book and also will be available to sign copies. Guests will be invited to view the war memorial’s new exhibit, "50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience," following the presentation.
For details, visit
vawarmemorial.org.
Yeoman Second Class Dearis Douglas salutes after the name of a serviceman, who lost his life at Pearl Harbor 80 years ago, was read. The anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was being observed during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Mess Attendant First Class Octavius N. Mabine, who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, is listed on the wall at the Virginia War Memorial. His remains were identified on November 24, 2020, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Photo was taken on the 80th anniversary of the attack, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Col. Christopher D. Noe and Mary Haessig Schiano, national vice president of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Inc., place a wreath by the statue Memory, as the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is observed at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. They are the grandson and daughter of Charles Haessig, who served aboard the USS Sacramento.
Graham Nelms, who served in the Navy during WWII and Korea, listens as the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is observed during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Yeoman Second Class Dearis Douglas salutes after Machinery Repairmen Second Class Cathleen Rowland rings the bell for each Virginian who lost their life at Pearl Harbor after their name was read. The anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was being observed during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Yeoman 2nd Class Dearis Douglas saluted after Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Cathleen Rowland rang a bell for each of the 41 native Virginians who died at Pearl Harbor. A ceremony on Tuesday at the Virginia War Memorial commemorated the 80th anniversary of the attack by Japanese forces on U.S. military bases in Hawaii.
Richmond.com.)
(L-R) John Maxwell, commissioner of Va. Dept. of Veterans Services, and Clay Mountcastle, executive director of the Virginia War Memorial, carry a wreath to the statue Memory at the Virginia War Memorial during a ceremony observing the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
(L-R) Retired Chief Petty Officer Robin Beres and Pat Harris carry the Navy League Richmond Council wreath to the statue Memory during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial observing the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Graham Nelms, who served in the Navy during WWII and Korea, salutes as "Taps" is played during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial observing the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Piper Major Tom Shuff, with Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums, plays "Amazing Grace" as the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is observed during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
People come to observe the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
