Warm temperatures during marathon events lead to increased calls for emergency service and delayed response

Warmer-than-usual temperatures Saturday led to an increased number of heat-related illnesses at Richmond’s three road races, causing delays in emergency response and stretching the city’s already-thin 911 dispatch team.

Between 9 and 9:30 a.m., the Richmond Ambulance Authority responded to 21 event-related incidents, and the number of 911 calls in the city was almost 1.5 times higher than usual, spokespeople for those agencies said Saturday.

Richmond Sports Backers, which operates the marathon, half-marathon and 8K, requested more personnel to deal with injuries and illnesses.

The high temperature in Richmond was 73 degrees Saturday, which is considered sweltering for competitive running. Asked to describe the event, which had 16,000 participants, marathon winner Sam Doud offered one word: “Hot.”

Kristen Green, a Richmond resident, said she was near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Lombardy Street when a runner collapsed. A police officer and a Sports Backers representative radioed for assistance, but no ambulance came.

Green also called 911 but waited on hold for about three minutes and hung up, she said. When she got through on a second try, she reported that a man had collapsed, was responsive and may have hit his head.

When an ambulance still hadn’t arrived after 30 minutes, race workers put the man in a golf cart and drove him a short distance to VCU Medical Center.

Three people visited VCU Medical Center’s emergency room with heat-related illness Saturday, a spokesperson for the VCU Health System said. None needed to be admitted to the hospital.

Mark Tenia, a spokesperson for the Richmond Ambulance Authority, declined to comment on the specific incident at Broad and Lombardy.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications had received 904 calls for service, said Karen Gill, a spokesperson for the department. That’s far more than the 626 it received in the same time span one week earlier and higher than the 670 in the same time span one year prior.

Megan Schultz, director for Saturday’s races, couldn’t say how many heat-related illnesses or injuries occurred on the course.

A high number of 911 calls can cause delays in response time, Gill said, especially now because the department is severely understaffed.

The department is budgeted for 72 emergency communications officers, who receive calls and dispatch first responders. But the department currently has 39 positions filled. Gill said the shortage is a nationwide trend.

“We’re doing everything possible to hire staff,” she said.

Generally, the department staffs more to answer phones on days of large events, such as the marathon.

A high influx also delays an ambulance’s response time. Richmond Ambulance Authority will respond to every call in which an ambulance is requested, but when it receives numerous calls simultaneously, it will triage them and respond to the most urgent ones first.

Richmond Ambulance Authority, which already had ambulances staffing the races, did not dispatch additional vehicles there, Tenia said.

To prepare for illnesses and injuries, Sports Backers placed medical tents staffed by VCU Health at the finish line, on Brown’s Island and at miles 14 and 22 along the marathon course. VCU Health provides care as part of its sponsorship.

Four or five ambulances from Richmond Ambulance Authority spread out around the course, following runners. Responders from the Richmond Fire Department patrolled the course using miniature ambulances and all-terrain vehicles. Police from numerous agencies, including Richmond, VCU and Henrico County, assisted.

There were numerous water stop volunteers and course marshals also watching out for runners. Sports Backers directs staffers to call 911 when an emergency occurs.

Sports Backers administrators monitored the race from a command center. When response times became an issue Saturday morning, the organization asked for more personnel, but it’s unclear who, if anyone, responded.

Predicting a warm weather day more than a week or two in advance is a challenge, Schultz added.

When a 911 call isn’t immediately answered, the department encourages callers to stay on the line. Calls are answered in the order in which they are received, and calling back causes further delay, Gill said.

Residents can file complaints on the Department of Emergency Communications’ website or by calling the department. According to the city’s website, the department has investigated 24 complaints so far this year and found 12 substantiated. That’s more than the nine substantiated complaints last year and fewer than the 16 in 2020.

Each year, Sports Backers meets after the marathon to discuss the event’s successes and failures. The organization will discuss how to best handle warm temperatures in the future, said Pete Woody, the organization’s communications manager.

Observers called Saturday’s race one of the warmest in recent history. Before Sports Backers took control of the race in the late 1990s, the marathon took place in October. Sports Backers moved the race to November in hopes of finding better weather.