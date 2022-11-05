Warm temps draw post-pandemic crowd to annual craft and fine art 'Christmas Classic'

With temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, Saturday didn’t feel much like the Christmas season, but the spirit seemed alive inside two pavilions at the Richmond Raceway Complex, where a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd shopped and perused the homemade crafts and art for sale at the 43rd annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic.

The promoters anticipated a larger crowd than the estimated 15,000 people who attended last year’s three-day event — the first after the COVID-19 pandemic — and arts vendor Mark Adams was very pleased to see Saturday’s full house.

“The crowds have been great, as you can see,” said Adams, a Hanover County artist who was selling “Old South Art” at the event for the fifth year — minus the pandemic, of course. “This is the biggest show that I do each year. This is always well-attended, well-promoted, [and] people spend money here. I know several of the vendors here, and they’ll tell you the same thing.”

Adams’ art is based on Virginia themes, so it appeals to state and local residents.

“Some of my stuff is historical, like a street map of Richmond from the 1860s,” he said. “So, if you’re from the area, you’re nostalgic about it, and you’re drawn to it.”

There appeared to be something for everyone at the show, as more than 100 vendors offered a wide variety of items that ranged from the traditional to the exceptional.

In the latter category, Ellen Brooks and her sister, who own Smok’n Hot Brass, offered jewelry that’s integrated with bullet cartridge and shotgun shell casings. Some of the casing ends are adorned with precious stones, which must be seen to be appreciated.

“We just incorporate a portion or all of the bullet casing into the design of our jewelry,” said Brooks, who resides in North Carolina near Charlotte and has been working the shows for years. “It’s very unique, very different. Everybody here is trying to be unique and different.”

The homemade knives that Robert Davis makes also fits into the unique category. They’re of various sizes, shapes and designs, and Davis makes them all from scratch. That includes the handles and leather sheaths.

“None of it comes pre-made,” said Davis, a Columbia, S.C., resident who travels the art-and-craft show circuit that Gilmore Enterprises produces in the Southeast. “I do everything but the tempering” of the knife blades.

“All my knives are guaranteed for life — and unfortunately, that’s my life,” he quipped.

Shalom — he uses only one name — supports himself by selling colorful candles at events like the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic, an event he’s attended for 28 years.

“That’s how I make a living,” he said. “Every year is different. It’s a good show; I sell more or less, but you never know. A lot of people come.”

Among the throngs of people drawn to the event was Brenda Absher, who traveled with her adult daughter from Buckingham County to see what this year’s show had to offer.

“It’s been really hectic today because I guess after COVID, it’s a beautiful day, and people are wanting to get out,” said Absher, who was buying Christmas gifts, among other things. “I’ve enjoyed coming and seeing the artists and what they can do. We really enjoyed looking at the jewelry.”

Rhonda Berlin traveled alone from Portsmouth to enjoy the day and shop.

“I’m actually waiting for the paint to dry on a house sign I bought,” Berlin said as she stood to the side of a busy aisle; she also purchased some earrings and pastries. “I’m being selfish today,” she said with a smile.

Christy Brando and several family members came from Petersburg and Montpelier to shop for Christmas gifts and personal items. The goods included some coasters, a cutting board and “a couple of little purses for the grandkids.”

“We used to go [to the show] before and took off a couple of years,” Brandon said. “And now, we’re back.”