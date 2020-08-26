Washington Post report: 25 more women allege sexual misconduct from executives at Washington Football Team

"Larry said something to the effect of, 'We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today: He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him,'" Baker told the Post.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the video, which it said includes "multiple shots of cheerleaders' exposed nipples."

Michael denied the claim; Snyder did not comment to the newspaper.

The allegations come amid a turbulent time for Snyder and the franchise. The team, formerly named the Redskins, began the process of changing its name after pushback from longtime sponsors. Snyder's minority partners, who own a collective 40 percent of the team, have enlisted an investment firm to help them sell. And TV ratings continue to decline dramatically for Washington games, even as the league as a whole is experiencing a surge in interest and viewership.

This year marks the first time since the strike-shortened 1987 season Washington will have no games broadcast on prime-time television.

The NFL had a similar sexual harassment scandal take place in Carolina earlier in 2017, which ended with longtime owner Jerry Richardson voluntarily selling the team.