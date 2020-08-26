Washington Post report: 25 more women allege sexual misconduct from executives at Washington Football Team

ASHBURN - A month after a Washington Post report alleged widespread sexual misconduct among Washington Football Team executives, the newspaper released a second report on Wednesday with more women coming forward, and more details.
The new report includes 25 women alleging sexual harassment while working for the team, in addition to the 17 from an earlier report.
Former cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby said at a charity event in 2004, Snyder approached her with his longtime friend Anthony Roberts, an ophthalmologist who performed LASIK surgery on Scourby a year before. The event was at the Washington Hilton.
"We have a hotel room," Scourby said Snyder told her. "Why don't you and Tony go upstairs and get to know each other better."
Scourby said she quickly excused herself from the situation.
The article also alleged that former team executive and broadcaster Larry Michael oversaw the production of an uncensored video from the team's cheerleader calendar photo shoot in 2008.
A person involved in the production, former staff member Brad Baker, said Michael instructed the video crew to put together a video showing "the good bits" of the photo shoot, which meant the parts that included nudity.
"Larry said something to the effect of, 'We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today: He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him,'" Baker told the Post.
The Post said it obtained a copy of the video, which it said includes "multiple shots of cheerleaders' exposed nipples."
Michael denied the claim; Snyder did not comment to the newspaper.
The allegations come amid a turbulent time for Snyder and the franchise. The team, formerly named the Redskins, began the process of changing its name after pushback from longtime sponsors. Snyder's minority partners, who own a collective 40 percent of the team, have enlisted an investment firm to help them sell. And TV ratings continue to decline dramatically for Washington games, even as the league as a whole is experiencing a surge in interest and viewership.
This year marks the first time since the strike-shortened 1987 season Washington will have no games broadcast on prime-time television.
The NFL had a similar sexual harassment scandal take place in Carolina earlier in 2017, which ended with longtime owner Jerry Richardson voluntarily selling the team.
It is considered unlikely that Snyder, 55, would do likewise, meaning only a vote of his fellow owners could force him out.
The league has said it will wait for a team-commissioned report on the misconduct to be completed before making any disciplinary rulings.
(804) 649-6546
@michaelpRTD