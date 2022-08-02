Watch: Mayor Levar Stoney kicks off National Night Out

The Metro Richmond community showed out Tuesday night as various neighborhoods across the region celebrated National Night Out festivities.

National Night Out is an annual event where local civic leaders and law enforcement come together to promote community-based partnerships.

Many neighborhoods throughout Richmond and the surrounding counties of Hanover, Chesterfield and Henrico held block parties, cookouts and other activities where police and first responders ingratiated themselves with the community at large.

Mayor Levar Stoney kicked off one of several stops of the night at Mt. Olivet Church in East End Richmond to celebrate the city's 39th annual celebration.

"Tonight we celebrate Richmond," said Stoney. "but more than anything we celebrate those officials in the public safety realm who contribute to keep our community safe."

Stoney said the city needs to come together as one to strengthen its public safety methods.

Those willing to hand over a firearm will be given a gift card worth up to $250 to buy goods like gas, groceries and clothing.

Public safety has been one of Stoney's priorities since his annual State of the City address and the introduction of the city's Gun Violence Prevention framework.

However, as Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said, public safety isn't just about planning.

"This is about community," said Smith. "That has been our message over and over again."

In the spirit of community, Smith joined Stoney, City Council President Cynthia Newbille and state Del. Delores McQuinn to celebrate an East End icon whom everyone knows simply as 'Ms. T.'

Mary Thompson, 85, was one of the driving figures behind organizing the East End's first National Night Out in 1994 and has been a vocal leader in the community since then.

With Thompson having suffered a stroke in late May, her daughter Myra Washington wasn't sure if Thompson would have the strength to keep one of her favorite events going this year.

"I just didn't know if she was going to get through this event," said Washington, "But she knew I was going to be by her side."

Newbille, who represents the East End on Richmond's city council, said thanks to people like Thompson, the community has only strengthened through hardships like the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is critical that we come together to make a difference," said Newbille.

As Thompson received her gifts from city leaders and a round of applause from the growing crowd, she thanked the community for sticking by her all this time.

"It was my pleasure," said Thompson. "I may have fussed the whole time, but I love doing this."

Seeing the community together, Thompson said, is what makes all the work worthwhile. Looking toward the future, Thompson said Tuesday's event was a building block for more activates in East End and throughout Richmond.

She said she hopes that residents young and old can learn from this experience, treat each other with respect and above all else have fun.

"We want out community to respect the office in uniform, and we want them to respect us and be a part of community," Thompson said. "The more we do that, the better off we'll be."