WATCH NOW: 130 Texas shelter animals arrive in Richmond ahead of Hurricane Laura

In coastal parts of Texas and Louisiana, where shelters are prone to flooding, “animals are at risk of drowning when these storm surges occur,” she said.

Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said by phone from Texas on Wednesday that the national nonprofit has some 4,000 partners nationwide, so “in times like this, we really are able to mobilize,” noting that the Virginia transport came together in less than 24 hours.

“Virginia really stepped up,” she said, adding that Virginia shelters may be able to handle all of the animals. If not, they’re prepared to go farther north to a shelter in Delaware.

“These transports ... have become really lifesaving,” Kogut said, especially for smaller shelters in smaller towns that can be overlooked for help from outside resources when disasters strike. “We don’t forget the little ones.”

This week’s Texas transport situation illustrates what is a year-round occurrence for the SPCA — the reliance on a national network to help find homes for homeless animals.

SPCA’s Kingry said they take in animals every year from a few different sources, including owner surrenders and people who bring in strays, or transfers from government shelters across the country.