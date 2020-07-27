Update:

Police arrested 17 people, two of them juveniles, overnight from Sunday to early Monday and cleared protesters out of Monroe Park during a second night of tension between demonstrators and officers, Richmond's police chief at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Six individuals were charged only with trespassing. Another adult was arrested for blocking traffic, not wearing a seat belt and not having a driver's license in his possession. 

Three others were charged with transporting a loaded rifle within city limits. Two other individuals were charged with rioting with a weapon, a felony. 

Other charges include possessing a weapon with an extended magazine, rioting, pedestrian in the roadway, showing a false ID to police to avoid arrest, and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. 

Those arrested range in age from 17 to 45 and include individuals who indicated they are from Richmond, Henrico County, Williamsburg, Falls Church and Herndon, the authorities said.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the city received a flier late Sunday afternoon that he characterized as intimidating and "wanting to produce fear" in the city of Richmond. The flier included the phrases "This is just the beginning" and "Richmond will not stop" in all capital letters, as well as expletives directed at police, white supremacy and fascism.

The chief said the flier was similar to one that circulated widely on social media in the days leading up to Saturday night's protest. That flier was made by a group saying it stood in support of the people protesting in Portland, Ore., where demonstrators have clashed with federal law enforcement agents deployed to subdue protests at the federal courthouse there. Last week's flier contained aggressive language against police and the federal government, and Smith said it came from someone outside Richmond.

"We have to take action when we know violence is coming, and last night we knew violence was coming," Smith said at Monday's news conference, standing in front of a city dump truck that had been set ablaze.

He said three fires were set overnight Sunday into Monday and that windows had been smashed, including at Virginia Commonwealth University police headquarters.

"No chemical munitions were deployed last night," he said.

Smith said he recognizes protesters' First Amendment right to demonstrate, but added that the fliers were trying to "stir it up" after 24 previous days of protests in Richmond that were free from significant clashes between the police and demonstrators.

Referring to some of those involved in this past weekend's protests, he said, "I don't think they're interested in it stopping."

He said the police took a proactive stance by clearing protesters from Monroe Park, which closes at dusk.

Smith said many protesters have made their message heard in recent weeks and that "many of those individuals have returned to their lives and are making a difference from where they sit and actually started to have conversations from the table from where they sit, to actually make change."

"I'm not quite sure what the individuals who are left on the street, especially here in the last two days -- I don't think they're interested in it stopping," he added. "So right now, RPD will continue our stance and that is to make the city of Richmond safe. And we will also, for those who want to protest, we will help facilitate that First Amendment right."

Smith said that he did "not have a follow up" on the investigation into a Saturday night incident during which an armed man exited his vehicle, engaged in a verbal spat with a protester and fired a gun into the asphalt. Someone in the vehicle yelled a racist slur as it pulled away.

News from earlier:

Screams rang out across Monroe Park on Sunday a little after 10 p.m. as about 100 police officers, many in riot gear, swarmed a group of around 50 protesters.

Some of the police arrived in unmarked white vans, jumping out and running toward demonstrators as they attempted to exit the park. Prior to the police's arrival, the protesters had been gathering at the center of the park in preparation for a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some of the demonstrators were tackled and handcuffed on the peripheries of the park, others after they had crossed the street. Richmond GIS data shows that the sidewalks encircling Monroe Park are not a part of the park itself. 

Police could be heard yelling "if they're in the park, grab them," and telling protesters and press alike "keep moving or go to jail."

Police said they were enforcing the park's closure after sundown. A student journalist from The Commonwealth Times, VCU's independent, student-run newspaper, was briefly detained while attempting to exit the park.

After demonstrators had largely dispersed, police said they investigated a "suspicious package" placed somewhere in the vicinity of the park. An officer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch at the scene a bomb squad was called in to make safe the area.

Protesters later regrouped beneath the Lee Monument at the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle. About double the number which originally gathered at Monroe Park then marched down Broad Street to 6th Street with maybe 20 bikers and 20 to 30 cars in tow.

During the march, organizers listed off demands associated with the protest, which have not changed since demonstrations began nearly two months ago. Those demands include reopening the Marcus-David Peters case, establishing a civilian review board to oversee the police department, releasing the names of officers under investigation for use of force and fully funding the Marcus Alert System.

The march made a U-turn at E. Broad and 6th streets, and headed back toward the VCU campus. After stopping briefly at the corner of W. Broad Street and Belvidere, the march was met by a line of police in riot gear at the corner of N. Hancock and W. Broad Street.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at that point, and marchers turned right down N. Hancock before dispersing without direct confrontation with the police.

During the march, a dumpster across from the Dunkin' Donuts on Goshen St. was set ablaze.

As of Monday morning, Richmond police had not made an official statement or released any information about those who may have been arrested.

PHOTOS: Police Respond to Monroe Park in Droves

RP Descend on Monroe Park in Droves

1 of 11

asullivan@timesdispatch.com

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

@ZachJoachim

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A week to remember in Richmond's monumental story

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email