Update:
Police arrested 17 people, two of them juveniles, overnight from Sunday to early Monday and cleared protesters out of Monroe Park during a second night of tension between demonstrators and officers, Richmond's police chief at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Six individuals were charged only with trespassing. Another adult was arrested for blocking traffic, not wearing a seat belt and not having a driver's license in his possession.
Three others were charged with transporting a loaded rifle within city limits. Two other individuals were charged with rioting with a weapon, a felony.
Other charges include possessing a weapon with an extended magazine, rioting, pedestrian in the roadway, showing a false ID to police to avoid arrest, and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.
Those arrested range in age from 17 to 45 and include individuals who indicated they are from Richmond, Henrico County, Williamsburg, Falls Church and Herndon, the authorities said.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the city received a flier late Sunday afternoon that he characterized as intimidating and "wanting to produce fear" in the city of Richmond. The flier included the phrases "This is just the beginning" and "Richmond will not stop" in all capital letters, as well as expletives directed at police, white supremacy and fascism.
The chief said the flier was similar to one that circulated widely on social media in the days leading up to Saturday night's protest. That flier was made by a group saying it stood in support of the people protesting in Portland, Ore., where demonstrators have clashed with federal law enforcement agents deployed to subdue protests at the federal courthouse there. Last week's flier contained aggressive language against police and the federal government, and Smith said it came from someone outside Richmond.
"We have to take action when we know violence is coming, and last night we knew violence was coming," Smith said at Monday's news conference, standing in front of a city dump truck that had been set ablaze.
He said three fires were set overnight Sunday into Monday and that windows had been smashed, including at Virginia Commonwealth University police headquarters.
"No chemical munitions were deployed last night," he said.
Smith said he recognizes protesters' First Amendment right to demonstrate, but added that the fliers were trying to "stir it up" after 24 previous days of protests in Richmond that were free from significant clashes between the police and demonstrators.
Referring to some of those involved in this past weekend's protests, he said, "I don't think they're interested in it stopping."
He said the police took a proactive stance by clearing protesters from Monroe Park, which closes at dusk.
Smith said many protesters have made their message heard in recent weeks and that "many of those individuals have returned to their lives and are making a difference from where they sit and actually started to have conversations from the table from where they sit, to actually make change."
"I'm not quite sure what the individuals who are left on the street, especially here in the last two days -- I don't think they're interested in it stopping," he added. "So right now, RPD will continue our stance and that is to make the city of Richmond safe. And we will also, for those who want to protest, we will help facilitate that First Amendment right."
Smith said that he did "not have a follow up" on the investigation into a Saturday night incident during which an armed man exited his vehicle, engaged in a verbal spat with a protester and fired a gun into the asphalt. Someone in the vehicle yelled a racist slur as it pulled away.
News from earlier:
Screams rang out across Monroe Park on Sunday a little after 10 p.m. as about 100 police officers, many in riot gear, swarmed a group of around 50 protesters.
Some of the police arrived in unmarked white vans, jumping out and running toward demonstrators as they attempted to exit the park. Prior to the police's arrival, the protesters had been gathering at the center of the park in preparation for a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some of the demonstrators were tackled and handcuffed on the peripheries of the park, others after they had crossed the street. Richmond GIS data shows that the sidewalks encircling Monroe Park are not a part of the park itself.
Police could be heard yelling "if they're in the park, grab them," and telling protesters and press alike "keep moving or go to jail."
Police said they were enforcing the park's closure after sundown. A student journalist from The Commonwealth Times, VCU's independent, student-run newspaper, was briefly detained while attempting to exit the park.
After demonstrators had largely dispersed, police said they investigated a "suspicious package" placed somewhere in the vicinity of the park. An officer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch at the scene a bomb squad was called in to make safe the area.
Protesters later regrouped beneath the Lee Monument at the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle. About double the number which originally gathered at Monroe Park then marched down Broad Street to 6th Street with maybe 20 bikers and 20 to 30 cars in tow.
During the march, organizers listed off demands associated with the protest, which have not changed since demonstrations began nearly two months ago. Those demands include reopening the Marcus-David Peters case, establishing a civilian review board to oversee the police department, releasing the names of officers under investigation for use of force and fully funding the Marcus Alert System.
The march made a U-turn at E. Broad and 6th streets, and headed back toward the VCU campus. After stopping briefly at the corner of W. Broad Street and Belvidere, the march was met by a line of police in riot gear at the corner of N. Hancock and W. Broad Street.
Police declared an unlawful assembly at that point, and marchers turned right down N. Hancock before dispersing without direct confrontation with the police.
During the march, a dumpster across from the Dunkin' Donuts on Goshen St. was set ablaze.
As of Monday morning, Richmond police had not made an official statement or released any information about those who may have been arrested.
So how do things stand regarding the above? RT-D didn't provide an update with this report.
Good job RPD and the new Chief. About time there were some adults running the show.
So long Stoney full of baloney. You are a disgrace.
Clearly the scum that has been flaunting Richmond's laws for so long ... with the mayor's approval ... was shocked to see the police actually ENFORCING the Monroe Park after-dark closure. These entitled little anarchist were raised without discipline and are sent squealing when they finally experience it.
And then the March re-formed in Marcus Peters circle and proceeded as planned.
"Police could be heard yelling "if they're in the park, grab them," and telling protesters and press alike "keep moving or go to jail."".........Good job RPD, send the thugs criminals and looters to jail, and include their enablers in the media too, many in the media need to go to jail for inciting riots, and encouraging vandalism, looting, destruction of property and then lying about it to the public, the people they are supposed to be informing.
And then the March re-formed in Marcus Peters circle and proceeded as planned.
While America burns, Rump fiddles with government and throws gas on the fire.
At least Nero had the decency to just use his fiddle.
“Federal Agents in Portland Are Generating Unrest Elsewhere as Well”
Meanwhile, President Obama sent mediators and federal negotiators into Ferguson and it was all over nationally in a couple of weeks.
#DontDrinkBleach
C'mon Drake ... let's hear some comments RELEVANT to the news article. Yes, you have freedom of speech, but why abuse it?
The cause of the protests is VERY relevant to the news article.
There would be no news article if not for President Lysol’s failure to manage the protests in contradiction to the advise of his generals.
“Generals Denounce Trump’s Protest Crackdown Plan U.S. President Donald Trump wants a military response to street protests, but his chief military advisor thinks otherwise.”
#DontDrinkBleach
Weeks? ....... It is till going on, Flaky, and with Obama loving it. Period.,
Racist Peter sees thousands of marchers of all races colors and creeds marching for social justice even when it’s not happening.
That explains a lot about his paranoia.
And the mismanagement of his meds.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Ambushed protesters? What a dumb headline. Better would be "Police prevent riot and the looting and burning of businesses". We don't need a Portland or Seattle here, and the "demands" they are making are being addressed. They won't like all of the outcomes, but the city has listened and are working to address them. So what exactly are the protests about now other than anarchy?
Yep, that's called sensationalism.
The RTD writers and editors are lying with that headline, but it is now pretty common knowledge among informed people, that the RTD is just a Fake News rag, so dumb headlines lines and fraud is what they do Derek, no real news need apply at the RTD.
Maybe they want a job at CNN.
Yep, and CNN is now nothing but Fake News and lies, so much so, that they had to pay a $275 Million settlement for lying about, and the defamation of Nick Sandman, and the fake Indian guy during the rally in Washington a year or two ago........ CNN has NO NEWS VALUE, so I believe you are onto something here Tim........Also notice that the RTD references CNN and AP articles regularly, both of which are proven purveyors of Fake News and fraud.
Are these the white supremacist we keep hearing about from our illustrious Mayor? Looks like the usual Antifa,Marxists, Communists, Anarchists a**holes to me...
Probably incited by the conservative Boogaloo Boys.
"Boogaloo Boys".............Drake = #Buffoon.
Drake D Butler. Lies as usual
Lie? Please specify. Compare to what I was responding to from “Boggis”
Drake D Butler. Or the peaceful BLM.
Peaceful AND well bankrolled by mainstream America!
Here’s an abridged list... space does not permit a full one.
“ And many corporations, big and small, have joined the conversation, issuing statements vowing to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement. Some tech behemoths -- like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and others -- have followed up on their supportive words with major donation pledges, too. Other companies have yet to put their money where their mouth is.
Walmart announced that it will contribute $100 million over five years to create a new center for racial equity.
Target announced a $10 million commitment in an effort to advance social justice through supporting partners like the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum. The brand also committed 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting for small business in the Twin Cities that are black-owned or owned by people of color.
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear announced a $1 million donation to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in a statement released on the company website.
EA announced a $1 million donation to improve racial equality, starting with donations to the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.
In a tweet earlier this month, Square Enix announced a $250,000 donation in addition to matching employee donations to the Black Lives Matter organization and other charities.
Gaming company Ubisoft tweeted that the company will donate $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organization and encouraged others to donate.
Etsy announced a total contribution of $1 million in an Instagram post. The company is donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to the Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund and will be matching employee donations.
Clothing retailer H&M is pledging $500,000 across three different organizations, according to an Instagram post by the brand. The groups are the NAACP, ACLU and Color of Change.
San Francisco-based clothing company Everlane announced two $75,000 donations to the Equal Justice Initiative and the ACLU in a recent Instagram post. Everlane employees also compiled a shared document with educational resources on how to take action and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Nike promises to donate $40 million over the course of four years to social justice organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fast-food giant McDonalds is committing $1 million to the NAACP and the National Urban League, according to Business Insider.
Coca-Cola released a statement titled "Where we stand on social justice," and committed $2.5 million in grants from Coca Cola foundation to the NAACP, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.”
#DontDrinkBleach
A big thank you to the Richmond Police Officers for their service to the citizens of Richmond!
Stoney and city council will have a hissy that laws were being enforced. What a joke Richmond has become.
I guess Mayor Mc'Cheese will be out with a statement soon saying :We thank Black Lives Matter" for keeping our fair schity safe from those Boogaloo's boys!
I believe you are now finding out who really is running the city. They may have stepped on the wrong toes the previous riot.
Wow, the city actually proactively enforcing a park closure. Didn’t think they had the guts. Clearly Stoney will not be happy.
Unmarked white vans! Oh the horror!!
They are now parked down by the river.
I would imagine the new Top Cop will be looking for work soon.
