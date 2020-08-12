Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods overnight in Richmond, causing the shutdown of the John Marshall courthouse downtown.
Mayor Levar Stoney and Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin both noted that all of Wednesday's court cases were delayed at the John Marshall Courts Building, including a sentencing hearing for a man convicted of the second-degree murder of Markiya Dickson, the 9-year-old killed while playing in Carter Jones Park.
"We can't go about bringing justice to her because of your selfishness," Stoney said at a regularly-scheduled coronavirus news conference Wednesday afternoon, referring to those responsible for breaking 22 windows at the courts building.
Damage from overnight could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars from city coffers, Stoney said. "These dollars that could be going to help lives here in the city of Richmond are now going to fixing windows," he said. "So it is in conflict with what these people say they are standing for."
He added: "It will not be tolerated and you will be charged with all applicable charges."
Earlier, the police said they had detained several individuals about 11:50 p.m. and that they charged the four suspects after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The authorities also said that a metal crowbar and a hammer "were seized from the individuals."
Among the other properties that were damaged as protesters marched through parts of the city were the SunTrust Center, the Bank of America center, and the James Center and Two James Center in Shockoe Slip.
Graffiti was spray-painted on the memorial clock at Two James Center along with the phrase "Eat the Rich" on the sidewalk nearby. There also was damage at the Starbucks at the Omni Richmond.
Stoney commented on Twitter on Wednesday morning about the damage.
"The vandalism of our courts building and downtown businesses last night was unacceptable and misguided," the mayor said. "Those working peacefully for change are welcome here. Those intent on creating chaos and confrontation, who riot and commit violence against our community, will go to jail. Period."
At the afternoon news conference, Stoney repeated that the property damage was unacceptable, dropping a fist down on the lectern for emphasis.
"It's wrong and it undermines any sort of mission behind the cause of Black Lives Matter," he said. "Last night was not about a cause. That was about violence. That was about paralysis. People want to paralyze the city of Richmond."
"When I say Black lives matter, I’m saying we should love Black lives as much as folks love white lives," Stoney continued.
He added that Richmond police will proceed with investigations and will be making more arrests. Deputy Chief Sydney Collier said Wednesday at the press conference that the police are responding as quickly as they can to the "destruction and violence that's happening" but that the people out there "want to destroy this city."
At the John Marshall courthouse, windows at the building’s entrance and along 8th Street, where offices for the Richmond commonwealth's attorney are located, were shattered.
McEachin, the city’s top prosecutor, said no one entered the building Tuesday night as the vandalism unfolded.
“Talk about justice delayed,” McEachin said on the steps of the courthouse Wednesday morning. “Markiya Dickson’s parents aren’t getting justice today. Anyone seeking eviction assistance from the Legal Aid attorney on the second floor isn’t getting the help they need today.”
McEachin said it’s rare for the entire courthouse to close, but she’s had to close her office three days during the ongoing demonstrations that began May 29.
The General District Court, which operates out of the second floor, had just reopened after a brief closure due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The John Marshall Courts Building will be closed again Thursday while repairs are being made, city officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(87) comments
Looter = KKKoward. Every time you destroy, loot, and vandalize any business you are taking away from black people. We could use the money to build and remodel schools.
Mayor McCheese "This is unacceptable" Translation: These poor children did not have the benefit of a proper upbringing and therefore can not be held accountable for their anti social behavior.
Where are the photos and names of those arrested? They were in the TD earlier, but now I can't find them. Hopefully, the TD will provide us with more information about their backgrounds and follow their prosecution in the courts.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/crime-insider-arrests-made-buildings-damaged-in-downtown-richmond-riot
Here is your cast of characters. I must say there is some diversity.
boogaloo boys
Wonder what the updated RVA tourism slogan will be? Can you imagine anyone wanting to make a dinner reservation at The Tobacco Company or booking a room at either The Omni or The Berkeley? So much for sojourning down to the Shockoe Slip for a night out or weekend away... Richmond is burning, again.
What tourism? President Lysol’s failed COVID policies have done exponentially worse damage to businesses across America than a few nights of rioting.
The institutions that suffered from this violence will reopen.
There are countless more businesses across the USA that will never reopen thanks to the way President Lysol mismanaged the COVID response.
#WearYourMask
#DontDrinkBleach.
moron
Drake, you are just an idiot plain & simple!
Richmond City government, or lack thereof, has set the stage for the wanton destruction that continues to plague this once beautiful city. Clearly the BLM and antifa crowd had more in mind than erasing history. The statues are gone, but the hoodlums are not. A classic lesson is that when a behavior is rewarded or tolerated, you get more of it. Those who have abdicated their most important duty to provide law and order should be prosecuted for their betrayal of their oaths.
When will the lawlessness cease? I'm sorry but the police need to start cracking heads!
Kenneth Bradford, come now when you commanded an infantry company we’re you silent and missing from the presence of your troops? I am sure VMI provided you with skills and strengths to ensure leadership. It certainly did not have a lasting effect on the Governor who remains hidden and silent during these “peaceful protests”
Very profound Steve. TY for your service.
Richmond is such a lovely democrat town. Great place for children to grow up.
What's the old adage say give them an inch and they will take a mile.
Prosecute quickly, lock them up, fine them and publish their names and punishment.
RTD, when will you get it right? True protesters march, display signs and verbalize their concerns without destruction. What happened here and in previous incidents is that rioters vandalized. Why can’t you just be up front?
Karin a lot of these protesters are doing so during the day and turning into thieves and thugs at night!
We won't live to see it, but we will never be whole as a country until we can all ridicule and belittle race hustling for all of its personal sanctification puffery or profit motives.
Yes Bill I guess those KKK white supremacists were spreading joy chanting "f##k you fa##ots" in Charlottesville in August 2017?
David Odell Charlottesville is long over. What does continuing to suck on it accomplishes for you???
its all he has
David if the ANTIFA had left those white supremacists alone no violence probably would have not happened. I'm not not siding with them but no problems occurred until they started after them!
These are white supremacists upset because their confederate Grifter general in the White House is going to have his arse handed to him in November. LOL!
Yeah that's the story! Not the peaceful protesters right! Blame the Orange Man. Deflect the truth. Bunch of white antifa punks.
The Orange man did hold a bible. LOL!
If Trump is not re-elected, the Grass Roots Right will take things into their own hands and you aren't going to like that because it will mean separation from you lunatics or war or both! If the government becomes completely liberal, God help you because nobody else will be able to!
And if you and your fellow travelers carry out this threat, you will be in a federal prison for life, and possibly, like Timothy McVeigh, on a gurney with a needle in your arm.
Only 29 states have the death penalty on the books and shrinking. Not sure who will get the "needle" next?
ROFLMAO! What a crazy duck!
What drivel.
Hils says hey!
Hils says hey!
I believe I have seen several blacks in the videos and I don't think they are white supremacists. I also didn't see white supremacists writing BLM graffiti on the buildings! You need to cease attempting to justify their deviant behavior or blaming it on someone else!
The policy is as it has always been.
“Those working peacefully for change are welcome here. Those intent on creating chaos and confrontation, who riot and commit violence against our community, will go to jail. Period."
These animals belong in cages. Glad to see Stoney and company finally awakening to the reality.
Stoney and Richmond police have always prosecuted rioters. Where have YOU been?
Can you provide evidence of prosecutions of those arrested between late May and now? Names, convictions, etc. I have tried and cannot find it.
I guess you have to look harder. I haven’t found any stories about cops standing by watching windows being broken and stores being looted while doing nothing.
Can you point me to those?
really??? the VCU debacle? the rioters in downtown RIC when this all started??? all the looters, people burning businesses and other buildings??? which jail are they in? the RIC police and your mayor who needs to grow a pair, sat by and watched---did nothing; this is YOUR NEW RICHMOND and you deserve it for electing stoney who doesn't have any and your blackface governor.
Cops were on the scene as soon as they were called. Or do you imagine an omnipresent police state where cops are at every possible potential crime location?
Start digging in your pockets for the tax dollars to support that.
Remeber.... the vast majority of nights of peaceful protests over these many months have resulted in NO violence.
Surely you jest, Drake. We are not blind.
No... you have your racist goggles on right and seeing the few nights where opportunists perpetrated rioting /looting as being the rule rather than the very infrequent exception.
He lives in the basement. he has no clue
not THATS funny, dont care who you are
I honestly wonder if drake is THAT stupid.
""The vandalism of our courts building and downtown businesses last night was unacceptable and misguided," the mayor said. "Those working peacefully for change are welcome here. Those intent on creating chaos and confrontation, who riot and commit violence against our community, will go to jail. Period."........Just more talk from a failed Democrat Mayor, Levar Stoney. Levar Stoney has done a horrible job of controlling violence in Richmond, and his pandering to rioters, looters, arsonists as well as criminals and thugs, has rendered him unable to do his job as Mayor. Stoney, a Democrat, is a failure, and he will continue to fail, until the voters get rid of him, there is no upside at all.
A lt of people have legitimate gripes but little power, and so they protest. Thugs like this are protesting nothing and serve only to tar those -- by far the majority -- who do not destroy and deface property. Indict them, try them, and if they're found guilty, let them do a LOT of cleanup for a good long time.
Kenneth, why do the Democrats and the media absolutely refuse to separate the protesters from the thugs? As long as the media and the Democrats cover for the thugs, looters and criminals, the whole point of "peaceful protesters" is a lie.
BS, Fred.
otherwise, they would have no narrative....
Well, when Kenneth, a disconnected Liberal, is presented with the FACTS, that the media and the Democrats are covering for thugs, rioters, looters and arsonists, his comment is BS, while an informed individual, Martha, apparently understands the issue with no further explanation.......Because it IS a FACT, and the Democrats have nothing but the narrative, no facts, and because they are morally bankrupt, and coddle criminals like Kenneth, among many other problem causing policies.
Couldn’t agree more
No bond
Yep, and 40 years in prison in Mexico, with no parole.
What were they "protesting? Civilization??? They are criminals - probably hired criminals. They should be promptly tried and sent to prison. If they want to "protest" in prison, they can suffer the appropriate consequences. Newspaper articles about this insanity should also include information about how long it too the Richmond Police to stop them - it looks like they had quite some time to break numerous windows and spray paint their pointless slogans. Let the RTD also follow their course through the court system and cite their sentences on the front page!! This insanity will continue only as long as we allow it...and as long as our Governor and Mayor allow it!
What did the mayor and the Governor fail to do last night?
They failed to demonstrate any keadeship
"They failed to demonstrate any keadeship" Give us an example, Steve. I once commanded an infantry company and thought I did an OK job, but somehow the Army missed telling me about keadeship." [tongue_smile]
Kenneth, the mayor and the Governor are coddlers of criminals and thugs, looters and rioters, and what they did was to send the message, that they just aren't serious about stopping the violence and rioting in Richmond, or anywhere else in Virginia .........Glad I could clear that up for you.
They failed to be Republican, as it seems only Republicans can do anything good, according to the common taters here.
T. Morrissey - I used to prefer my common taters fried Frenchly, but now I like them best when they're baked.
T, there was close to 40 thousand peaceful protesters at the MLK day rally for civil rights and second amendment rights, a whole lot of them Republicans, and most heavily armed, and nothing..........Think about that T, more heavily armed Republicans, Independents and Democrats, as well as others, and no violence, no looting, no shooting and no burning.......Yep, that did demonstrate that Republicans and others can do protesting right, without the violence and looting and burning that we have seen from these Democrat supported thugs
The PD, under the Mayor's control, failed to prevent thousands of dollars of damages to downtown businesses last night. And it does not seem like they are doing this under the cover of darkness with no one watching. Just no one cared.
These protests aren't really over bad bad Leroy Brown being ofted now are they? Just about anything would have been an excuse to lead to this rioting, looting and all manner of destruction! Kind of like a hobby for these people except now the White liberal Marxist socialist communists are using them to try to overthrow the US Government. The dregs have banded together to gain power!
Everyone has to ask themselves this one question, why did Soros give the BLM 33 Million Dollars and what did he expect in return?
SSShhhh Bobby, pesky thoughts.
Great comment James: "What were they "protesting? Civilization??? They are criminals - probably hired criminals."........Hey Kenneth, James gets it , why don't you?, and what the governor failed to do was to stop the looting and rioting, again Kenneth, you just don't have a grasp of the basics, like DON'T loot, burn, riot and destroy property.
Just some folks trying to find themselves and where they fit in in this diverse world of free stuff. Period.
looking for work boots and school supplies
They mostly peacefully protested yet another star bucks and office buildings? Where was the security? Good thing Richmond has no downtown shopping district.
This was clearly a pre-planned attack by multiple vandals (not protesters, they are vandals: call them by their right name). That being the case, why isn't the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney bringing conspiracy and accomplice charges as well as rioting? Have the security cameras of the targeted buildings been checked? Why haven't multiple vandalism charges been brought against the individuals identified?
It seems like the city continues to pull its punches where BLM "protesters" are involved. This is kind of frustrating considering that the city just voted for $500,000 to repair damages to businesses on Broad Street. How much will last night's attack cost Richmond?
When will the mayor, the police chief, and the commonwealth's attorney get serious about this problem?
Jerel, I assume you're an attorney?
That would be a safe assumption.
Jerel, you make a great point, but Stoney is down and out, the rioters, looters, BLM and Antifa Know they can roll Stoney and the Democrats and they have proven they can disregard anything Stoney says, and he will back down. Once the criminals and thugs, as well as the Marxists like BLM and Antifa know that they can dump on Democrats, and they will do nothing, it is like blood in the water with a whole lot of sharks.
You say "Democrats" and "rioters" like they are too completely separate things. They are not.
While not all Democrats are BLM and all BLM are not Democrats, there is some overlap: there are a handful of influential Richmond Democrats involved in Richmond's BLM movement. Because the mayor and the commonwealth's attorney (and by extension, the chief of police) are beholden to the local Democratic committee, they may hesitate to act against the Richmond BLM with all the means at their disposal.
There is an obvious conflict of interest when the mayor is competing for the endorsement of the local Democratic committee when members of the local Democratic committee's leadership are either involved in, or sympathetic to, the leadership of Richmond BLM.
I believe this is why Richmond's police always arrest only the bare minimum of alleged perpetrators and why the commonwealth's attorney only charges the bare minimum with the fewest counts possible, with the result that the accused offenders quickly make bail and are back on the street within hours.
There is no deterrent effect to speak of. In fact, Richmond BLM members wear their arrests and the number of times they've been tear-gassed or flash-banged like merit badges.
I didn't realize they check party affiliation when the rioting starts. I don't recall them doing in Charlottesville a couple of years ago when the so called "good people" on the other side were rioting and running cars into protesters. Guess I missed seeing that.
Let's see if the RT-D follows this as breathlessly as the KKK guy. Let's also see if our resident Commies support the full weight of the law against these criminals, the way we did against the KKK guy. I'm kind of doubting both.
Nah this is back page fodder to the RTD
'Eat the Rich'
The article fails to mention "BLM" scrawled everywhere. BLM when breaking large windows is apparently not worth reporting on these peaceful protests.
That's why the RTD included pictures for "A picture is worth a thousand words".
Frank, BLM is a Marxist operation, they get their way with violence and thuggery, they are NOT in any way a civil rights organization with peaceful protesters, and until they are treated like the thugs that they are, these riots won't stop. Now, it is not all the fault of BLM, we have Antifa, another militant, Marxist loosely put together group, as well as home grown looter and thugs, but as long as Mayor Stoney continues to coddle and condone the rioters and looters, as well as Antifa and BLM, this won't end........Stoney must crush the rioters and looters, but he won't, we have seen he won't.
Ah, just another night of peaceful protests in downtown Richmond.
Didn’t you read the article? This was not peaceful protesters.
Duh.
Terrorists disguised as peaceful protesters by day showing their true colors by night!
Do you not recognize sarcasm when it is in front of you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.