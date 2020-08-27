WATCH NOW: 'A miracle': COVID-19 survivor reunites with St. Mary's hospital staff who saved his life

Within 24 hours of admittance, Wilkerson was on a ventilator.

“If I’d waited any longer, we might not be having this conversation,” Wilkerson said.

Katie Johnson and Shanna Dennis were two of the nurses who cared for Wilkerson while he was in the intensive care unit. For them, Wilkerson’s transition to the ventilator was a tough moment.

“We hadn’t seen anybody survive off the ventilator,” Dennis said at Thursday’s gathering. “We hadn’t been able to get anybody off the ventilator at all. So with him going on the ventilator, it was really sad. Because our statistics had been so bad.”

Natacha Wilkerson would take in the twice-daily reports, and her husband continued to hold on.

After two weeks, he was pulled off the ventilator. He began to regain strength and was moved to another room.

When one of the nurses came in for physical therapy, she told him they were going to “try” to get out and walk. Wilkerson brushed that off, not quite realizing the road he still had ahead.

“I’m like, ‘Try to get me to walk? I can walk,’ ” said Wilkerson, a native of Long Island, N.Y., who works as a banking compliance officer.