WATCH NOW: 'A miracle': COVID-19 survivor reunites with St. Mary's hospital staff who saved his life

On a sidewalk outside St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, a small group of doctors, nurses and therapists gathered in the late afternoon.
They were there to see “The One.”
It was an overcast afternoon, but The One provided his sun, as he jovially shared his appreciation for the medical team gathered. Their smiles were concealed by masks, but everyone just seemed glad that they now, more than four months later, can look back on the time they met.
“The One” is Cherud Wilkerson, a 57-year-old Glen Allen resident who contracted COVID-19 in late March, in the relatively early days of the pandemic.
His bout was among the roughest.
Wilkerson was on a ventilator, in a coma, for 14 days. His kidneys stopped, forcing him onto dialysis. His feeding tube began to have an effect on his pancreas. He lost 30 pounds.
Wilkerson’s wife, Natacha, would get twice-a-day reports from the hospital, and it got to the point that she was so scared she didn’t want to answer the phone.
But Wilkerson, a former football player at Virginia State University, a Navy veteran and a black belt in jiujitsu, is strong-willed. He held on and emerged from ventilator support — one of the first at St. Mary’s to do so.
Wilkerson began to regain his strength, doing workouts in between rounds of physical therapy. He got off dialysis and, after 21 days in the hospital, received the green light to go home.
In a pandemic that has seen about 5.8 million cases and 180,000 deaths in the U.S. — while disproportionately affecting Black residents in Virginia — Wilkerson was, as Dr. Aysha Habib said Thursday, “a miracle.”
Or, as nurses called him as he recovered, The One.
On Thursday, a fully recovered Wilkerson was reunited with his care team and with Habib, who has been his primary care doctor since he moved here from New York six years ago.
“I’m grateful, I’m thankful,” Wilkerson told the group, standing next to Natacha and their 5-year-old daughter, Natalie. “This is great.”
The first sign Wilkerson remembers from his ordeal is the fever. It persisted for a week, at about 103 and 104 degrees. He went to the hospital but wasn’t admitted.
Wilkerson called Habib and explained how he was feeling. His doctor knew that Wilkerson had recently traveled to New York, a coronavirus hot spot, and was showing symptoms. She ordered a chest X-ray that Wilkerson said was inconclusive.
He soon developed a cough. Habib called the hospital, adamant that he needed to be admitted.
Within 24 hours of admittance, Wilkerson was on a ventilator.
“If I’d waited any longer, we might not be having this conversation,” Wilkerson said.
Katie Johnson and Shanna Dennis were two of the nurses who cared for Wilkerson while he was in the intensive care unit. For them, Wilkerson’s transition to the ventilator was a tough moment.
“We hadn’t seen anybody survive off the ventilator,” Dennis said at Thursday’s gathering. “We hadn’t been able to get anybody off the ventilator at all. So with him going on the ventilator, it was really sad. Because our statistics had been so bad.”
Natacha Wilkerson would take in the twice-daily reports, and her husband continued to hold on.
After two weeks, he was pulled off the ventilator. He began to regain strength and was moved to another room.
When one of the nurses came in for physical therapy, she told him they were going to “try” to get out and walk. Wilkerson brushed that off, not quite realizing the road he still had ahead.
“I’m like, ‘Try to get me to walk? I can walk,’ ” said Wilkerson, a native of Long Island, N.Y., who works as a banking compliance officer.
Instead, he needed a walker that first day. But, he didn’t want to settle for that. At night, he began doing jiujitsu in his room to help build back strength.
When the nurse came back for the second round of physical therapy, Wilkerson was much improved.
“It’s pretty incredible how much progress he made in such a short amount of time,” physical therapist Maggie Thornhill said.
Within the next two days, Wilkerson was told he didn’t need dialysis anymore and was set to go.
In the days after his release, a physical therapist was sent to his home and evaluated him. Wilkerson again excelled, demonstrating that he could walk up and down his stairs.
“She said, ‘Well, I guess I don’t need to come here anymore. You’re done,’ ” Wilkerson said. “And, again, they just could not believe that I recovered so quickly. It was like a miracle.”
Wilkerson said he has grown stronger and stronger each day. He has regained about 20 of the 30 pounds he lost.
One of the first things he did when he could was teach his daughter, Natalie, how to ride a bike. He bought weights and a bench, too.
“There’s nothing that I can’t do,” Wilkerson said. “I’m not winded on anything that I do. I’m able to play with my daughter any way. I swim. I have everything back.”
On Thursday, as the group gathered for the reunion, Natalie walked up and grasped her father in a hug. Natacha said the experience of reconnecting with the medical team was amazing.
“I’m so thankful to them,” she said. “Because, I mean, had they not done what they did, we wouldn’t be here right now. I had my cry this morning, because it makes me relive the whole experience.”
At the reunion, though, smiles replaced tears. Those gathered got to spend another afternoon with The One.
They’re just glad they can.
“I’ll never forget him and his family,” said Johnson, the nurse.
