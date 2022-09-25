Watch now: A visit to Munich in Midlothian

Midlothian turned into a miniature Munich on Sunday, as hundreds of visitors converged at the Westchester Commons shopping center for an Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Sedona Taphouse.

More than 4,300 miles from where the first Oktoberfest celebration was held in 1810, festivalgoers sampled beer, wine, cider and mead from 20 providers, including Paulaner, a 378-year-old Munich brewery that is one of the official beer providers of Oktoberfest in Munich.

“Beer is the forefront of what we do,” said Lauren Otto, a social media, hospitality and training specialist with Sedona Taphouse. “So we wanted to bring [Oktoberfest] here to Midlothian to experience it for ourselves, too.”

The restaurant had previously hosted other beer-centric events like the Battle of the Brews, but this was its first time expanding out to a full Oktoberfest concept to be more family-oriented.

For the first half of the day, the Sauerkrauts, a band formed in 1976 by Shriners at Richmond’s Acca Temple, played classic Oktoberfest hits such as “Ein Prosit” and the Chicken Dance.

During breaks, the Hirschjägers dance group demonstrated traditional German and Austrian folk dances — even leading a few brave audience participants through a dance set to “Rock Mi,” a song with the same driving beat as Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

Later in the afternoon, Fredericksburg’s Rabble Rousers took the stage to play rock hits from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. And those who were feeling strong competed to see who could hold a stein full of water up for the longest time — with at least two participants in the day’s second contest keeping their arms at full extension for over 12 minutes.

Food trucks offered traditional German fare like schnitzel, pretzels with beer cheese, and bratwurst, plus other options like arepas and cupcakes.

The festival’s “vendor village” gave attendees the opportunity to buy candles, paper goods and other gifts from local businesses. And a play area for children included face painting, spikeball and an inflatable basketball game.

A portion of the proceeds from the day’s events — including $1 from every alcoholic beverage sold — benefited the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that gives mortgage-free accessible homes to wounded military members and their families, especially those who volunteered in post-9/11 recovery efforts.

In a statement, Sedona Taphouse founder and CEO Dennis Barbaro explained why Tunnel to Towers is near and dear to his heart.