WATCH NOW: Architects, builders and engineers visit the Diamond ahead of deadlines to submit plans for revitalization project

The site also includes Sports Backers Stadium, which Virginia Commonwealth University has tentatively planned to relocate to a new athletics village that would rise along Hermitage Road across from the Diamond. Officials say the Flying Squirrels plan to share the new baseball stadium with VCU.

Some of the interested parties in attendance Wednesday said they are fond of the Flying Squirrels and are eager to help formulate development plans that would keep the team in Richmond.

Scott Sutton, a Richmond native and business development manager for the engineering firm Froehling & Robertson Inc., said he had previously been part of a volunteer group exploring options to replace the stadium about 20 years ago.

“I think this is the best plan we’ve come up with as a region because you’ve got VCU and the Squirrels teaming up,” he said. “The location is perfect. We don’t have to reinvent anything.”

“I think it’s going to become a live-work-play mixed-use residential development with office space that can complement something like a sports entertainment district with restaurants and retail.”