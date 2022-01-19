WATCH NOW: Architects, builders and engineers visit the Diamond ahead of deadlines to submit plans for revitalization project

The goal is a new baseball stadium, but Richmond officials are hoping that redevelopment of The Diamond ballpark can include at least one high-rise building along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard or Hermitage Road.
Leonard Sledge, the city’s director of economic development, shared his vision for the ballpark and nearly 70 acres of public property it sits on in a meeting Wednesday with prospective developers that the city is courting to redevelop the newly christened Diamond District.
“I think it’s actually a great site for a Class-A, LEED-certified headquarters tower,” Sledge told the crowd of about 70 people gathered under a white tent in the stadium’s parking lot. “That’s my dream for this site.”
City officials held the meeting three weeks after it formally started soliciting developers to submit interest forms to bid on the project. The city’s idea is to replace the nearly 40-year-old stadium and make it the centerpiece of a massive development project on high-value land that is underutilized.
The future of the city’s minor league baseball team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, also is at stake in the project.
Major League Baseball recently set new stadium standards for minor league teams. The Diamond doesn’t meet the new benchmarks, so the Flying Squirrels may be forced to relocate to another city if a new stadium is not built by 2025, according to Lou DiBella, the ballclub’s president and managing general partner.
The site also includes Sports Backers Stadium, which Virginia Commonwealth University has tentatively planned to relocate to a new athletics village that would rise along Hermitage Road across from the Diamond. Officials say the Flying Squirrels plan to share the new baseball stadium with VCU.
Some of the interested parties in attendance Wednesday said they are fond of the Flying Squirrels and are eager to help formulate development plans that would keep the team in Richmond.
Scott Sutton, a Richmond native and business development manager for the engineering firm Froehling & Robertson Inc., said he had previously been part of a volunteer group exploring options to replace the stadium about 20 years ago.
“I think this is the best plan we’ve come up with as a region because you’ve got VCU and the Squirrels teaming up,” he said. “The location is perfect. We don’t have to reinvent anything.”
“I think it’s going to become a live-work-play mixed-use residential development with office space that can complement something like a sports entertainment district with restaurants and retail.”
Sharon Ebert, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for economic and community development, said she hopes that development plans can bring more life to the 67-acre site, which is comprised of seven parcels with an assessed value of $54.5 million, according to city property records.
“I can see a real urban village here, with an exciting park that meanders its way through it and connects everybody,” Ebert said. “That’s the lifestyle that people are looking for right now. I can see all of that here.”
The city primed the site for development proposals last year by rezoning the area for high-density, transit-oriented development. The new zoning code allows for buildings up to 12 stories. Ebert, however, said the city might consider allowing even taller buildings if developers have bigger ideas.
“If there’s a signature building, whether that’s a corporate headquarters or even a hotel that wants to go above 12 stories, we would be willing to entertain that with a special-use permit,” she said.
Based on recently built ballparks, the city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million and require seven to 10 acres. The city says it is reluctant to be involved in financing the construction, seeking to minimize city financing “to the greatest extent possible,” according to the city’s solicitation report.
The city’s preliminary request for development interests says the new ballpark’s total capacity would be 10,000, with approximately 8,000 fixed seats and room for approximately 2,000 standing room patrons. The city’s plan also calls for 20 private suites, 500 club seats and limited on-site parking.
Developer submissions to the city are due 3 p.m. on Feb. 15. The city plans to choose a development team or teams and obtain City Council approval for the development plans by this summer.
