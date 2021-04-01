WATCH NOW: Avula gets vaccinated with one-shot dose, assures J&J halting vaccine shipments will not impact Va. soon

How Virginia could be affected, however, is how quickly appointments could become available for the general population.

"We also have to keep in mind variations around the state, so if you are in Danville, you're probably going to get a Phase 2 appointment on April 18," Avula said in a later statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "If you're in Fairfax, you may not get a Phase 2 appointment until the beginning of May. That's going to be the case with or without the J&J."

As of Thursday afternoon, 14 health districts across the state remained in Phase 1b. Richmond and its surrounding counties entered Phase 1c, the final vaccination stage for essential workers, earlier this week.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the shift changes how the localities will distribute its vaccines. Richmond and Henrico, which have vaccinated 73% of its residents 65 and older, will be reserving 15% of doses to that age group. Forty percent will go toward Phase 1a and 1b individuals and 45% for residents in Phase 1c.

Roughly 10,000 people in Phase 1c remain on the pre-registered list for Richmond and Henrico after 7,500 sign-up links were given out Wednesday evening.