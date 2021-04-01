WATCH NOW: Avula gets vaccinated with one-shot dose, assures J&J halting vaccine shipments will not impact Va. soon

Sara Noble has scrolled through the federal registration system in a reflective vest, answering the questions of soon-to-be vaccine recipients sitting in the metal chairs beside her, for almost three months at Richmond Raceway's mass vaccination clinic.
The clinic nurse manager has happily jabbed hundreds of arms with a dose to help shield communities from a virus that has killed more than 10,000 Virginians.
On Thursday morning, after swirling a disinfectant wipe on the inoculation site, she injected the vaccine into one more: her friend, her boss and the state's vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula.
"Easy peasy!" he said, pulling down his short sleeve after Noble placed the Band-Aid where the splinter-thin needle went in. "Thank you, Sara Noble."
"Oh, I need to do it again," she joked.
Avula previously held off on receiving a dose despite being prioritized as a health care worker in Phase 1a as a statement to Virginians to recognize there were people "who need it more." He noted in January that with a limited supply and most of his work done remotely, he wanted those without that option to have a better chance.
In recent weeks, as the majority of the state moved into Phase 1b and an influx of vaccines came trickling in, he signed up for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to build trust upon concerns that a reported lower-efficacy rate would deter people from wanting it.
Public health officials quickly realized "that has just not been an issue," Avula said, and the convenience of only needing one shot made Johnson & Johnson a preferred choice.
The arrival of a third vaccine option at the end of February was a significant factor in Virginia's ability to quicken the pace and expand eligibility. On Wednesday evening, reports that the pharmaceutical company was halting future vaccine shipments after 15 million shots were ruined in its manufacturing facility threatened to stall the state's goal.
In a Thursday media briefing, Avula called the moment he found out "one of my biggest freak out moments of this entire vaccine rollout."
The federal government quickly assured states that the news would not impact next week's allocation, which for Virginia is a shipment of over 200,000 doses.
Avula said the state is still awaiting clarity on whether a backup plan is in place for the rest of April, but assured the supply decrease will not impact the timeline of moving from Phase 1c to Phase 2 on April 18, which Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
How Virginia could be affected, however, is how quickly appointments could become available for the general population.
"We also have to keep in mind variations around the state, so if you are in Danville, you're probably going to get a Phase 2 appointment on April 18," Avula said in a later statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "If you're in Fairfax, you may not get a Phase 2 appointment until the beginning of May. That's going to be the case with or without the J&J."
As of Thursday afternoon, 14 health districts across the state remained in Phase 1b. Richmond and its surrounding counties entered Phase 1c, the final vaccination stage for essential workers, earlier this week.
Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the shift changes how the localities will distribute its vaccines. Richmond and Henrico, which have vaccinated 73% of its residents 65 and older, will be reserving 15% of doses to that age group. Forty percent will go toward Phase 1a and 1b individuals and 45% for residents in Phase 1c.
Roughly 10,000 people in Phase 1c remain on the pre-registered list for Richmond and Henrico after 7,500 sign-up links were given out Wednesday evening.
Nearly 5,000 people would be vaccinated at Richmond Raceway on Thursday, the local health districts' first day in a new stage that once in place, made more than half of the population eligible.
Jackson Baynard, Henrico County's director of emergency management said the goal was to reach 7,000 - a feat that could be possible through the community partnerships helping run the mass vaccine clinic.
"We have the capability to do it," Baynard said. "We just need the vaccine to do it."
While Avula said incoming information will provide a clearer idea of what fully vaccinated people can do this summer, and how that might affect restrictions, variants could undo the progress.
More than 200 cases associated with variants in Virginia have been identified. Overall case counts are no longer decreasing, and the state has plateaued, a signal Avula said indicates that behaviors are starting to slack.
"The speed, the urgency, is still there for as many people as possible to get vaccinated with whatever vaccine they can get access to," Avula said, adding the importance of continuing mitigation measures. "Because the quicker we all get vaccinated, the quicker we stop the spread of disease."
That's the number one goal, he said.
