WATCH NOW: Bally's pitches city on alternate site for its casino proposal, but city won't consider it

"Though the [evaluation panel] publicly indicated that they would only consider the initial site put forth by each operator, we believe ... that the city could choose the best operator and then choose the preferred site," Michael Monty, a project manager for Bally's, said in an email earlier this week. "We are hopeful the city will consider that approach and adamantly support Richmonders’ right to have the best casino project, run by the best operator, at the best location."

In February, Bally's submitted plans to the city with a parcel in the northeast quadrant of the Powhite and Chippenham parkways as its primary site. The proposal also presented the vacant property on Midlothian Turnpike as an alternate location, Monty said.

Monty said he thinks the project at its current proposed site is still feasible, but he and other Bally's representatives said changes to traffic plans in response to community concerns drove up the project costs. In community meetings it held this week at locations away from its primary project site, company officials said changing locations to the Midlothian site would free up $30 million that it would add to its $100 million upfront payment to the city.

Five other companies earlier this year also submitted plans in response to the city's request for casino development proposals.