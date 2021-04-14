WATCH NOW: Bally's pitches city on alternate site for its casino proposal, but city won't consider it

After facing backlash from Stratford Hills area residents, a development company is asking Richmond officials to consider an alternate location for its proposed casino resort. The city, however, has publicly rejected that idea as a review panel is wrapping up its evaluation of three casino projects.
Bally's, a Rhode Island-based casino developer that has proposed a $650 million casino resort off Forest Hill Avenue near the Chippenham and Powhite parkways, recently asked the city whether it would consider their project on a vacant parcel behind the Rosie's gaming emporium on Midlothian Turnpike.
After receiving questions about the company's request, the city issued a news release Wednesday saying it has informed the three project developers that it will not consider any alternate sites.
“The city has been consistent throughout ... its evaluation of a single site submitted by each respondent," said Leonard Sledge, director of the city's economic development department. "The operator and site go hand in hand."
Bally's proposal is the most expensive project at $650 million. The company has also pledged a $100 million upfront payment to the city if selected. Neighbors, however, have roundly criticized its plans as being out of touch with the area around its original project site.
Knowing it faces significant public opposition to its primary site, Bally's recently started pushing to have the city select an operator and site independently of each other, a notion city officials also rejected.
"Though the [evaluation panel] publicly indicated that they would only consider the initial site put forth by each operator, we believe ... that the city could choose the best operator and then choose the preferred site," Michael Monty, a project manager for Bally's, said in an email earlier this week. "We are hopeful the city will consider that approach and adamantly support Richmonders’ right to have the best casino project, run by the best operator, at the best location."
In February, Bally's submitted plans to the city with a parcel in the northeast quadrant of the Powhite and Chippenham parkways as its primary site. The proposal also presented the vacant property on Midlothian Turnpike as an alternate location, Monty said.
Monty said he thinks the project at its current proposed site is still feasible, but he and other Bally's representatives said changes to traffic plans in response to community concerns drove up the project costs. In community meetings it held this week at locations away from its primary project site, company officials said changing locations to the Midlothian site would free up $30 million that it would add to its $100 million upfront payment to the city.
Five other companies earlier this year also submitted plans in response to the city's request for casino development proposals.
The city sought the proposals under a new state law allowing it and four other localities to permit a casino resort if approved in a public referendum. Voters in Danville, Portsmouth, Bristol and Norfolk overwhelmingly approved casinos plans in their localities.
Richmond officials last month culled three proposals they deemed inadequate. In addition to the Bally's project, the city is still evaluating proposals for a $517 million resort casino on Arthur Ashe Boulevard on the Movieland property and a $600 million project off Commerce Road on land currently owned by Philip Morris USA.
Councilman Andreas Addison, a member of the city's evaluation panel, said allowing Bally's to change its project site would undermine the integrity of the evaluation process. He said it would also not be fair to the other companies whose projects were already eliminated from contention.
"Separating it now would be disingenuous. It wouldn’t be the best path forward," he said. "We need to stay the course and continue down the path of operator and location as one decision."
City residents and elected officials have raised objections and concerns about all of the projects, but the proposals for the Boulevard and Stratford Hills area have faced the most scrutiny. Mayor Levar Stoney and people who live near the project at the Philip Morris site, however, say that white, affluent people are writing off the impact it could have on poorer Black residents who live nearby.
Several residents in the Stratford Hills area have also noted that the Bally's project near the parkways would encroach on graves associated with a historic African American community. Company representatives have acknowledged the presence of graves in the area, but said its resort casino would not rise over any of them.
After the evaluation panel makes its recommendation next month, the City Council will vote on whether to hold the referendum in November. Addison said the three remaining proposers are scheduled to give presentations to the evaluation panel next week.
