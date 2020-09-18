WATCH NOW: Bringing a 'flashpoint of light' during the pandemic, Kehillah makes Rosh Hashana services easy

After hearing about the mobile shows, Papps thought it would be a good idea to take that concept and use it as a way to celebrate the High Holy Days.

For $90, those who requested the service — Beaulier said it was open to anyone, not just members of their congregation — receive a 20-minute program that features highlights of a typical Rosh Hashana celebration with music by Rio. Usually, services can last upward of three hours, Beaulier said.

Kehillah offered three options: a sermon, a Torah reading, or just music and prayer.

Of course, no party is complete without party favors, Beaulier said. At Friday afternoon’s Torah reading, a bag of multicolored party blowers and a box of bright ’80s arcade-style games sat on the edge of a brick bed. A big bottle of hand sanitizer sat nearby.

The driveway services last through the next two days of Rosh Hashana and the following two of Yom Kippur. Beaulier expects to do services at about a dozen houses.

Beaulier described the holiday as a time for reflection, not just on what went wrong and what can be improved, but also on what went right.