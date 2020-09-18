WATCH NOW: Bringing a 'flashpoint of light' during the pandemic, Kehillah makes Rosh Hashanah services easy

If Beaulier learned anything from his father, who worked in the hotel business, it was hospitality.

This year's means of celebration wasn't about bringing people into their own space, he said, but making them feel at home where they are.

Rosh Hashanah looks different this year in many ways, and for Beaulier, it's hitting home. Typically, Kehillah hosts an event called yizkor that's meant to honor those lost during the year.

Beaulier usually just leads it, but this year won't be as abstract - he'll light a candle for his dad, who died in May.

When he spoke on mourning and loss, service-goer Lisa Ebeling hugged her friend Leslie Moses. Ebeling lost her husband in January to brain cancer and said she was thankful for the unity the service provided. The rabbi's mention of the "small things" particularly resonated with her.

During that point in the service, the small crowd gathered around a 90-year-old Torah straight from Jerusalem.

Beaulier spoke of the fourth day of creation, where the sun, moon and stars came to be. He told them the ancients thought of them as smaller luminaries, that darkness wasn't the absence of light.