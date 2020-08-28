WATCH NOW: Cars line up as early as six hours before the Chesterfield Food Bank's drive-thru opens; 30,000 people served last month

Tryphena Johnson, a pharmacy technician, began volunteering at the food bank in March. The North Chesterfield resident’s bright personality comes to life on the warehouse floor as she checks in on volunteers and cracks jokes, all while making sure carts have the right amount of food.

“You have to have a positive attitude. You have to be caring and have a giving heart,” Johnson said.

Each grocery cart provides a family of four, with or without children, two meals a day for seven days. The food bank is able to accommodate food allergies and dietary restrictions, however, those families must come in during the week. If a family has children, they receive an additional seven breakfasts and seven lunches per child. In all, it's between $200 and $300 worth of food.

The food bank’s “Pandemic Kids’ Emergency Program” run by Richardson has served 122,000 meals to children so far this year. The program will continue through the end of the year, and the food bank expects to serve 500,000 meals, Hill said.

The agency is receiving $500,000 from the county through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to be able to purchase more food.