Watch now: Cat stuck in dashboard rescued by Richmond crew

Firefighters are calling it "a pawsitive ending."

The Richmond Fire Department in a social media post said they were called on Sunday afternoon to a Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for a "report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle."

Firefighters had to remove several panels in order for a Richmond Animal Care and Control worker to get to the feline.

The cat was turned over to the owner of the vehicle.

"Every call is different for our firefighters, but we’re glad this one had a pawsitive ending," the post said.