WATCH NOW: Cause of large Richmond bus garage fire under investigation

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a large fire Wednesday at a bus garage used by Richmond Public Schools.

The fire was at 1903 Chamberlayne Ave. Crews arrived at about 6:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames, said Richmond Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Vu.

A second alarm brought more crews to the scene, and the fire was brought under control after about an hour, she said.

A person believed to be a school district employee was able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.

Several streets were closed. Thick smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the area.

The school district is leasing the building and a connected warehouse with multiple bays that is used for maintenance, Vu said. At least four school buses, two other vehicles and a bus outside of the structure were damaged beyond repair.

Numerous reports of explosions were head in the area, but Vu said there were no signs of explosions on the scene.

"At this time, we cannot say whether foul play was suspected or not," Vu said.

A city building inspector is determining if the building is a complete loss.