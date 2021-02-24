Watch Now: Champagne, chocolate and joy. Residents at Westminster Canterbury celebrate being fully vaccinated against the virus

For 344 days, Darlene Queen has walked into Westminster Canterbury fearing that the woman she’s helped keep alive since 2013 didn’t make it.

The retirement community was among the first in Henrico County to report a nursing home resident had tested positive for the coronavirus. That was March 17. COVID-19 ripped through long-term care facilities shortly after — there have been nearly 30,000 cases and 3,362 deaths in Virginia.

“You come in and you just say, ‘One day at a time,’” said Queen, 54, a personal care aide at Westminster. “Have I prepared myself for it? No. No. Because if she passes ... it’s going to be difficult on us as a team of five.”

Then on Wednesday, a second dose against the virus offered Queen’s patient and 524 other residents a better chance at survival.

And for the first time in nearly a year, relief. Joy.

Carol Kamm, 91, chose her blue-and-white T-shirt with a map of Chesapeake for the occasion.

“It’s easy to pull the sleeve up for the shot!” Kamm said, her marble pink-rimmed glasses fogging up as she spoke through her mask.