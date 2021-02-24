Watch Now: Champagne, chocolate and joy. Residents at Westminster Canterbury celebrate being fully vaccinated against the virus

For 344 days, Darlene Queen has walked into Westminster Canterbury fearing that the woman she’s helped keep alive since 2013 didn’t make it.
The retirement community was among the first in Henrico County to report a nursing home resident had tested positive for the coronavirus. That was March 17. COVID-19 ripped through long-term care facilities shortly after — there have been nearly 30,000 cases and 3,362 deaths in Virginia.
“You come in and you just say, ‘One day at a time,’” said Queen, 54, a personal care aide at Westminster. “Have I prepared myself for it? No. No. Because if she passes ... it’s going to be difficult on us as a team of five.”
Then on Wednesday, a second dose against the virus offered Queen’s patient and 524 other residents a better chance at survival.
And for the first time in nearly a year, relief. Joy.
Carol Kamm, 91, chose her blue-and-white T-shirt with a map of Chesapeake for the occasion.
“It’s easy to pull the sleeve up for the shot!” Kamm said, her marble pink-rimmed glasses fogging up as she spoke through her mask.
Workers filled glasses up with bubbling mimosas and passed out chocolate truffles as Kamm waited the recommended 15 to 30 minutes following vaccination. She peeked around as the seats nearby — stationed several feet apart — filled up with residents who, like her, found themselves isolating in their homes and cut off from family back in March. The mental health toll has been devastating, she said.
Along with the ongoing loneliness, long-term care residents have experienced a debilitating loss. Westminster has had two now-closed outbreaks that resulted in 75 COVID-19 cases and at least 10 deaths. The most recent lasted through Thanksgiving.
State officials had estimated that all long-term care residents and staff in Virginia would receive the first dose of vaccine by the end of January. Outbreaks, a limited supply and fractured communication stood in the way.
Then in late January, as the retirement community reeled from the grief, CVS canceled its scheduled clinics for about 500 residents like Kamm in independent living. The federal partnership to vaccinate long-term care facilities doesn’t necessarily include independent living communities, though Westminster is also classified under skilled nursing, according to the Richmond and Henrico health districts.
Two days later, the national pharmacy chain reversed its decision following a Richmond Times-Dispatch report. On Wednesday, CVS pharmacists lined the perimeter of the room with white-clothed tables topped with vinyl gloves, Tylenol, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes for surface cleaning.
Injections would take less than a few minutes.
“It’s our hope for being able to live a more normal life, where people can be together a little bit more. It’s been a long road to this point,” said Gayle Haglund, Westminster’s vice president of resource development.
But receiving a vaccine doesn’t mean Westminster will lift its restrictions, Haglund added.
Although vaccinations offered another line of defense and more than 157,000 long-term care residents and staff in Virginia have been vaccinated, circulating strains remain a threat, the Virginia Health Care Association and the Virginia Center for Assisted Living said in a Feb. 12 statement.
Reopening offers challenges to a population deemed at the highest risk of severe complications if infected, and the minimum age for admittance into Westminster is 62.
Still, Haglund said, “we need to be intentional about finding that joy.”
That’s what Johnson Moss’ wife, Ann, would have done.
As he mumbled “How long do I have to sit here?” moments after receiving his second dose, his pink vaccination sheet peeked out of his plaid button-down. Then Moss, 91, interlocked his fingers and sniffled underneath his blue surgical mask.
It’s been lonesome since she died two years ago, said Moss, who’s been at Westminster for nearly two decades.
“She was the easiest to get to know of anybody I’ve ever known. Oh boy, was she sweet. I never heard her say a cross word about anybody. Although there’s plenty that she could have,” he said, chuckling. “She was just the sweetest thing that ever walked this planet.”
She would have loved the mimosas, he said. She would have loved the chocolates, too. And if she were here to see him fighting against the virus, Moss said, Ann would grin at him the way she did throughout their marriage and say, “Good for you.”
