When Chesterfield residents walked up to the free COVID-19 testing site at the Crystal Lakes Apartments on Wednesday evening, they were greeted by Juan Santacoloma, a familiar and welcoming face for the county’s Latino community.
“I’ve been working for the county for almost 19 years. So Latinos know me, so Latinos trust me. So, because I tell them, ‘You can come, you are safe, don’t worry about it,’ they trust and they are receiving resources,” Santacoloma said.
In his role as Chesterfield’s community engagement coordinator for multicultural services, Santacoloma is a communication channel between minority residents and the county government, helping people of color navigate the county’s resources, including those related to COVID-19.
Black and Latino residents make up nearly 63% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Chesterfield Health District, which covers Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights. At 39%, Latinos have the largest percentage of all confirmed cases in the health district. In Chesterfield County, by far the largest locality in the district, Latinos make up 9.5% of the total population, according to July 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
“For many Latinos, the [COVID-19] situation is worse,” as they may have not received the government stimulus check, may be unable to file for unemployment benefits and do not have health insurance, Santacoloma said.
The location for Wednesday's testing site was selected in part because of the high number of Latinos in the immediate area.
“We have the obligation to reach them and provide them the [COVID-19] tests where they are living,” Santacoloma said.
Katiria Serrano went to the testing event with her three children, Kristal Rosa, 15, Amaya Narvaez, 8, and Ian Narvaez, 3. The family resides in the Meadowbrook Apartments, less than 10 minutes from the Crystal Lakes testing site.
Serrano came for peace of mind, but also as a safety precaution ahead of a trip to Puerto Rico to see family for the first time in three years.
While the testing site “looked very intense,” Serrano said, she felt safe and is thankful for the opportunity. Serrano and her children all left with new masks and hand sanitizer.
As of Friday, there are 3,937 COVID-19 cases, 208 hospitalizations and 72 deaths in Chesterfield County, according to state data.
Community COVID-19 testing events began in May, “primarily in areas of socioeconomic need,” Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said Wednesday afternoon at the testing site.
In the beginning, the events were held monthly in areas that had a high number of COVID-19 cases. The events then transitioned to occurring every Wednesday, moving throughout the eastern and northeastern part of Chesterfield, Samuel said. A couple of weekend testing sites have been offered too.
The primary goal of the free testing is to reach residents who may otherwise not be able to access a test. There were 150 tests available on Wednesday. Nearly 80 residents pre-registered.
In addition to the testing, Chesterfield has had several food drives during the pandemic, Santacoloma said. An upcoming food drive, in part with the Mexican Consulate, will provide fresh vegetables to roughly 1,000 Chesterfield families.
In June, a six-person team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came to the Richmond and Chesterfield health districts to conduct community surveys with Latino communities about COVID-19.
In Richmond, the Latino population also has been hit hard by COVID-19, accounting for 46.4% of the city’s cases, according to state data. Latinos make up 7.3% of Richmond’s population, according to July 2019 U.S. census estimates.
After gathering data from both Richmond and Chesterfield, the CDC team recommended having a more concerted communication strategy and bringing individuals on staff to help residents gain access to resources, such as what to do if a resident may need to quarantine, according to Samuel.
Samuel said it’s been difficult to hire contact tracers, but the health district has brought on a few who are bilingual. In the interim, the health district has had some of its bilingual staff help with COVID-19 efforts.
On Aug. 5, Chesterfield will hold a testing event at the Bellwood Maisonettes apartment complex at 6745 Jefferson Davis Highway. Walk-up testing will be from 5 to 7 p.m
